MAGA FIGHTS BACK! Anti-Trump Protestors UNMASKED & KICKED OUT of Rally | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: WATCH: Trump Supporters Spring Into Action and Unmask Protesters at Vegas Rally — Before Shoving Them Right Out the Door

STORY 2: Bongino: “They’re Gonna Get This Guy Hurt” — Secret Service Agents Ordered to Not Wear Red Ties Because President Trump Wears Red Ties

STORY 3: Nikki Haley Loses MAGA Nation Forever with One Stupid Tweet – After She Craps on Trump Following $83 Million Lawfare Suit by Crazy Woman

STORY 4:  Ilhan Omar Speech on Representing Somalia in Congress Goes Viral With Calls to Expel Her From the House

STORY 5:  Oklahoma GOP Passes Resolution to Condemn and Censure Sen. James Lankford for Outrageous Border Deal

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

