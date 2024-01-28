Bongino: “They’re Gonna Get This Guy Hurt” — Secret Service Agents Ordered to Not Wear Red Ties Because President Trump Wears Red Ties

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino revealed in his podcast Friday that the Secret Service has ordered agents to not wear red ties. The order came down last week after an agent guarding Trump was photographed sporting a similarly colored red tie as Trump as he took the stage at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. Bongino warned, “They’re gonna get this guy hurt.”
Bongino said an email edict went out after the photo of the agent wearing a red tie while guarding Trump was published in the Guardian last Sunday.
Bongino said agents are “pissed” about the tie order. Bongino said Trump needs to clean out Secret Service management when he returns to the White House next year, citing the agency’s tanking of the White House cocaine investigation last year.
Bongino said Trump’s “threat level is through the roof.” He urged Trump to make some calls, saying, “If this is what they’re worried about, you’re gonna get hurt.”
"This Is a Totally Insane Story"
Bongino said the ‘red tie’ controversy dates back to a book published in 2021, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Washington Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Phillip Rucker (excerpt):
Finally, Election Day had arrived. The morning of Nov. 3, 2020, President Trump was upbeat. The mood in the West Wing was good. Some aides talked giddily of a landslide. Several women who worked in the White House arrived wearing red sweaters in a show of optimism, while some Secret Service agents on the president’s detail sported red ties for the occasion. Trump’s voice was hoarse from his mad dash of rallies, but he thought his exhausting final sprint had sealed the deal. He considered Joe Biden to be a lot of things, but a winner most definitely was not one of them. “I can’t lose to this f—— guy,” Trump told aides.
Bongino said the book got it wrong, that it was military aides with the White House Communications Agency wearing red ties that day.
Current Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was appointed by Joe Biden in 2022. Cheatle was assigned to Biden’s protective detail when he was vice president, but left the Secret Service in 2019 during the Trump administration. Cheatle worked for Pepsi in the interim. In 2021, Biden awarded Cheatle the Presidential Rank Award.
Biden’s statement announcing Cheatle’s appointment, August 24, 2022:
I am proud to announce that I have selected Kim Cheatle to be the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Kim has had a long and distinguished career at the Secret Service, having risen through the ranks during her 27 years with the agency, becoming the first woman in the role of Assistant Director of protective operations.
Jill and I know firsthand Kim’s commitment to her job and to the Secret Service’s people and mission. When Kim served on my security detail when I was Vice President, we came to trust her judgement and counsel. She is a distinguished law enforcement professional with exceptional leadership skills, and was easily the best choice to lead the agency at a critical moment for the Secret Service. She has my complete trust, and I look forward to working with her.
We thank Director Murray for his service to this country, and wish him and his family well as he takes the next step in his career.
Kimberly Cheatle’s Biography
Kimberly Cheatle served more than 25 years for the United States Secret Service in numerous leadership roles, including the Vice Presidential Protective Division, the Resident Agent in Charge, Grand Rapids, MI resident office, Assistant Inspector, Office of Inspection, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge, Vice Presidential Protective Division, and Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge, RTC. In 2021, President Biden awarded Cheatle with a Presidential Rank Award, recognizing her among a select group of career members of the Senior Executive Service for exceptional performance over an extended period of time.
Cheatle is currently a senior director at PepsiCo North America overseeing facilities, personnel and business continuity, and prior to that served as Assistant Director, Office of Protective Operations. In this position, Cheatle managed the execution of the Office of Protective Operation’s $133.5M budget and collaborated with ten operational divisions and the Technical Security Division to research, develop, and deploy technologies that reduce risks to protectees, protected facilities, and protected events. She also developed and updated operational policies; oversaw a special projects team that responds to operational, technical and administrative issues at all levels of the organization; and directed staffing and logistical operations for the directorate and ten operational divisions to ensure divisions and events are properly resourced.
Prior to serving as Assistant Director, Cheatle served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office, providing oversight for all mission-related investigations, protective intelligence and protective visits in the state of Georgia.