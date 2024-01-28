Bongino: “They’re Gonna Get This Guy Hurt” — Secret Service Agents Ordered to Not Wear Red Ties Because President Trump Wears Red Ties

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino revealed in his podcast Friday that the Secret Service has ordered agents to not wear red ties. The order came down last week after an agent guarding Trump was photographed sporting a similarly colored red tie as Trump as he took the stage at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. Bongino warned, “They’re gonna get this guy hurt.”

Bongino said an email edict went out after the photo of the agent wearing a red tie while guarding Trump was published in the Guardian last Sunday.

Bongino said agents are “pissed” about the tie order. Bongino said Trump needs to clean out Secret Service management when he returns to the White House next year, citing the agency’s tanking of the White House cocaine investigation last year.

Bongino said Trump’s “threat level is through the roof.” He urged Trump to make some calls, saying, “If this is what they’re worried about, you’re gonna get hurt.”

Short video:

“This Is a Totally Insane Story”

Dan @dbongino starts off today’s show with a “Crazy Pills Story” Watch 𝑇h𝑒 𝐷a𝑛 𝐵o𝑛g𝑖n𝑜 🇺🇸 Sℎo𝑤 in its entirety here. 👇🏻https://t.co/qjEOJyuwN7 pic.twitter.com/14d9o9JER8 — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) January 26, 2024

Longer version in the complete episode on Rumble starts at 5:38:

Bongino said the ‘red tie’ controversy dates back to a book published in 2021, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Washington Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Phillip Rucker (excerpt):

Finally, Election Day had arrived. The morning of Nov. 3, 2020, President Trump was upbeat. The mood in the West Wing was good. Some aides talked giddily of a landslide. Several women who worked in the White House arrived wearing red sweaters in a show of optimism, while some Secret Service agents on the president’s detail sported red ties for the occasion. Trump’s voice was hoarse from his mad dash of rallies, but he thought his exhausting final sprint had sealed the deal. He considered Joe Biden to be a lot of things, but a winner most definitely was not one of them. “I can’t lose to this f—— guy,” Trump told aides.

Bongino said the book got it wrong, that it was military aides with the White House Communications Agency wearing red ties that day.

Current Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was appointed by Joe Biden in 2022. Cheatle was assigned to Biden’s protective detail when he was vice president, but left the Secret Service in 2019 during the Trump administration. Cheatle worked for Pepsi in the interim. In 2021, Biden awarded Cheatle the Presidential Rank Award.

Biden’s statement announcing Cheatle’s appointment, August 24, 2022: