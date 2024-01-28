WATCH: Trump Supporters Spring Into Action and Unmask Protesters at Vegas Rally — Before Shoving Them Right Out the Door

Supporters of former President Donald Trump sprung into action on Saturday and unmasked two protesters before shoving them out the door.

The protesters had their faces covered with American flag bandannas and wore patriotic attire, in a clear attempt to blend in.

Moments after Trump took the stage, they began shouting at him.

“His supporters jumped into action and forced the man and woman out the exit while trying to pull off their masks to take pictures of them,” the Reno Gazette-Journal reports.

As the troublemakers were removed from the event, the crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

Protesters are shoved out of Donald Trump’s Las Vegas rally by supporters. pic.twitter.com/bUZsUSyROi — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) January 28, 2024

“Trump has just taken the stage here in Las Vegas and boasted about his massive win in Iowa,” New York Times reporter Kellen Browning posted on X, along with a video of the incident. “He’s immediately interrupted by protesters, not an uncommon occurrence. They’re escorted out quickly.”

Trump stopped speaking for a moment and looked on as they were removed from the venue.

“They’re actually friends – enthusiastic friends,” Trump said.

It is unclear what the duo were saying or protesting.