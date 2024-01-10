JUST IN: Radical Left NY AG Letitia James and 14 Democrat State Attorneys General Sign Letter Asking Biden Regime to Ban “Military-Grade” Ammunition for Citizens

Fifteen radical left State Attorneys General from across the nation sent a letter on Tuesday, asking the Biden Regime’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention to ban private citizens from purchasing 5.56-millimeter rounds manufactured at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

Instead, they want these rounds to be reserved only for the military. They must have forgotten the Founding Fathers’ intent with the Second Amendment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently suing the NRA, ran for office on taking on the NRA and slammed the group as a “terrorist organization,” is leading this effort. Back in March 2022, a Manhattan judge blocked Letitia James’ failed attempt to shut down the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The letter states, “We ask your Office to investigate the contracting and manufacturing practices that led to so many billions of military-grade rounds being sold into our communities, and to issue a public report with recommendations about how to end the diversion of military ammunition into civilian hands. In the long term, we ask the White House to ensure that future production contracts prohibit the sale of military weapons and ammunition to civilians.”

Meanwhile, Democrats across the nation are complicit in the invasion at our southern border, where over 11 million illegals, who are mainly military-age males and include many known or suspected terrorists, have invaded the US on their open border invitation.

Do you think these people are going to follow our gun laws when they come to a neighborhood near you?

The Attorneys General who sent the letter to the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention can be found below:

The letter further cites four mass shootings committed by deranged individuals, as they blame the ammunition, but not the individuals:

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL, in which 17 children and adults were murdered and 17 children and adults were wounded;

The Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, in which 11 people were murdered as they gathered for Shabbat morning service and Torah study, and an additional six were wounded;

The Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, in which 19 elementary school students and two of their teachers were murdered, and an additional 17 people were wounded; and

The racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, in which 10 people were murdered and three were wounded.

Read the full letter below:

Lake City Multistate Letter- FINAL[1] by Jordan Conradson on Scribd