JUST IN: Wayne LaPierre Resigns as NRA Leader Days Before Trial Brought By NY AG Letitia James

On Friday Wayne LaPierre announced he will be resigning as the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) leader just days before his civil trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James begins.

“The announcement comes as LaPierre is set to face trial in the corruption case brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James. James – who before being elected the state’s AG, vowed to take on the NRA and slammed the group as a “terrorist organization” – brought forth a lawsuit in 2020 accusing NRA leadership of violating state and federal laws to divert millions of dollars to their own pockets.” Fox News reported.

The resignation will take effect on January 31.

“I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.” –Wayne LaPierre said in a statement.

Recall that Letitia James vowed to go after the NRA which she dubbed a ‘terrorist organization’ before she became the top cop of New York state.

In August 2020 Letitia James said her office is seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety during a press conference.

The investigation into the NRA began in 2019.

Letitia James said the NRA was serving as a personal piggy bank for Wayne LaPierre, the Chief Executive of the NRA.

Later that month the National Rifle Association announced a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“The NRA continues its defense of a lawsuit by the New York Attorney General, and LaPierre is an individual defendant in that action. It is well-known that the NYAG vowed to pursue the NRA when she was candidate for her office and, upon being elected, filed a lawsuit to dissolve the Association in August 2020. Trial proceedings in that case begin Monday,” the NRA said in a press release.

