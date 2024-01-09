Joe Biden Visits Soul Food Restaurant in South Carolina and There Is NO CROWD Around Him (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday traveled to South Carolina to deliver a divisive campaign speech at a black church.

Biden lied about his involvement in the civil rights movement to the blacks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

“I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement,” Biden said.

After delivering another angry and divisive speech full of lies, Biden visited a soul food restaurant to continue pandering to the black community ahead of the presidential primaries.

Biden strolled into Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen in Charleston and there was no crowd around him.

A lot of the people in the restaurant appeared to be media reporters.

The most popular president in US history who got 81 million votes in 2020 was able to walk into a restaurant and not get mobbed by his supporters.

VIDEO:

Biden’s at Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen, in Charleston, South Carolina, which serves crab rice, liver and onions, okra soup pic.twitter.com/Y91oxvZ7YQ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 8, 2024

In contrast, when Trump walks into a restaurant, he gets mobbed by his supporters who usually line up around the block to catch a glimpse of him.

Last month Trump received a rock-star welcome as he walked in to greet American patriots. Supporters cheered and took photos of Trump as he walked into a restaurant in Iowa.

WATCH: