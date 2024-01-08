“I Started the Civil Rights Movement!” – Joe Biden Lies in Stump Speech in South Carolina Black Church (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday traveled to South Carolina to deliver a divisive campaign speech at a black church.

Biden lied about his involvement in the civil rights movement to the blacks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

“I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement,” Biden said.

This is the same guy who told black radio host Charlamagne Tha God in 2020: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!”

WATCH:

BIDEN: "I've spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that's where I started a civil rights movement…" None of that is true. pic.twitter.com/L8GxJW13sC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many). He has told a version of this lie many times.

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH:

In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim. Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again. https://t.co/NAlMJ6ZTq7 pic.twitter.com/tpmE6VXmG6 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 14, 2020

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist who regularly had lunch with segregationist James Eastland.

More than four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

A couple years ago Biden said black entrepreneurs don’t succeed because they don’t know how to find lawyers or accountants.

In February 2021, Joe Biden suggested that Blacks and Hispanics who live in the inner cities are too stupid to figure out how to get online.

Yet Joe Biden, a lifelong racist who was good friends with Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd, told a black church that he “started the civil rights movement.”

Biden’s nonstop lies continue unabated because we don’t have a real media.