Trump Receives Rock Star Welcome at Whiskey River Restaurant in Ankeny, Iowa (VIDEO)

President Trump arrived at the Whiskey River Restaurant in Ankeny, Iowa on Saturday.

He received a rock-star welcome as he walked in to greet American patriots. Supporters cheered and took photos of Trump as he walked into the restaurant.

“45 arrives at the Whiskey River Restaurant in beautiful Ankeny, Iowa! 44 DAYS to Caucuses, LET’S GO IOWA!” Trump senior advisor Dan Scavino said in a post on X.

45 arrives at the Whiskey River Restaurant in beautiful Ankeny, Iowa! 44 DAYS to Caucuses, LET’S GO IOWA! pic.twitter.com/IfoI5zkSgA — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) December 2, 2023

President Trump delivered remarks in Ankeny, Iowa ahead of the Republican Iowa caucuses after he visited the restaurant.

Iowa is Trump country!

“A recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll found 43% of likely Republican caucusgoers picking Trump as their first choice, with his closest rivals receiving just 16%,” CNN reported.

Trump has visited Iowa seven times since September.

“We have all the votes we need. What we have to do is guard the vote,” Trump said in his remarks.

The important we can do is guard the vote. – President Donald Trump Join our LIVE Coverage of President Trump’s Speech: https://t.co/uUQ2libw2g pic.twitter.com/qGGJYeOZWx — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 2, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also campaigned in Iowa on Saturday.

DeSantis was about 100 miles from where President Trump was speaking. It’s not looking good for the Florida Governor who is running way behind President Trump in Iowa.

