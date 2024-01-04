Joe Biden Calls Millions of Americans “Extremists” in First Campaign Ad of 2024 (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s campaign launched its first propaganda video of 2024. In it, Biden calls millions of Americans “extremists” with images of Trump supporters made to look bad.

In the video, Biden arrogantly says: “There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy.”

Biden is referring to patriotic Americans who love this country and support Trump.

Biden’s video showed images from the January 6 Capitol protest and the Charlottesville march.

Under Biden, American patriots are in jail without due process, and his main political opponent President Donald Trump has been indicted four times. Let’s not forget that numerous blue states are trying to remove Trump from the 2024 ballots.

Biden exploits January 6th to push his leftist agenda.

TGP reported on Wednesday that crooked Joe will be at Valley Forge this Saturday to talk about the dangers of white supremacy. Apparently, all Trump supporters are white supremacists according to Biden.

Saturday will be the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 fed-surrection where Capitol Police Officers fired on unsuspecting Trump supporters without warning and killed three Trump supporters through violence. A fourth Trump supporter died that day from a heart attack.

No Capitol police officers died in the riots.

Joe Biden will use the J6 anniversary to accuse Trump supporters of being white supremacists.

Biden’s speech this weekend will likely be similar to his Moloch speech.

In September 2022, Biden delivered the most divisive and evil speech in US history.

The imagery was shocking.

The red glow.

The shadowy Marines standing behind Joe Biden as he threatened millions of Trump supporters.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution, they do not believe in the rule of law … They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” said Biden.