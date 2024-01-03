He’s a Uniter… Joe Biden Plans Speech on Dangers of White Supremacy at Valley Forge on Anniversary of J6 Protests – Because ALL Trump Supporters are White Supremacists

Saturday will be the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 fed-surrection where Capitol Police Officers fired on unsuspecting Trump supporters without warning and killed three Trump supporters through violence. A fourth Trump supporter died that day from a heart attack.

No Capitol police officers died in the riots.

The FBI had busloads of assets driven in to work undercover in the crowds that day.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) releases photo of alleged FBI “ghost buses” in Union Station on Jan. 6, 2021 during questioning of FBI Director Chris Wray on 11-15-2023.

Joe Biden will use the J6 aniversary to accuse Trump supporters of being white supremacists.

Biden is using the backdrop of Valley Forge to spew his lies.

There are currently political prisoners in jail who have not been to court yet nearly three years since the Jan. 6 protests.

What an absolutely evil regime.

Reuters reported:

President Joe Biden will observe the third anniversary of the January 6 attacks on the U.S Capitol with a political speech near the historic Revolutionary War site in Valley Forge, where he will make the case that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, the reelection campaign said on Wednesday.

The stop near the Pennsylvania war encampment where George Washington established headquarters during the Revolutionary War will be followed by a campaign visit on Monday to Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where a white supremacist in 2015 killed 9 parishioners at the historic Black church. Biden will focus on what the campaign described as rising threats of political violence.

