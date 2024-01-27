Joe Biden Announces Border Is Broken After He Broke It – Says He Can Fix It When He Hasn’t – Asks for Authority Which He Already Has – Wants You to Believe He Will Take Action When We All Know He Won’t

Joe Biden’s handlers released a statement on Friday night on his plan to fix the open border that he broke when he came into office.

Note: Joe Biden’s very first act as president was to end the construction of the Trump border wall and the Keystone Pipeline. Joe Biden later sold these border wall parts for scrap to some lucky soul for pennies on the dollar.

During President Trump’s time in office you could track the progress of his border wall. Trump was able to build hundreds of miles of border wall despite pushback from then Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority leader Mitch McConnell, and every Democrat in office. Trump also had to regularly fend off the liberal legacy media who attacked his plan to secure the US southern border.

Joe Biden sold the border wall segments worth $300 million for $2 million.

Over ten million illegals have now walked across the open border into the United States since Joe Biden took office.

Joe Biden allowed more illegals to walk across the US border than the population of New Jersey.

In December a record 302,034 walked across the border into the United States. More migrants crossed into the US in one month than the total population of several prominent US cities like Buffalo, St. Louis, and Greensboro, North Carolina – IN ONE MONTH!

Joe Biden released this outrageous statement on the border crisis he created last night. He is asking for the authority to fix the border that he already has.

So, does this mean Joe Biden will visit the border now?

Will Joe Biden send in troops to arrest Texas Governor Greg Abbott for securing the border from Joe Biden’s illegal alien hordes?

Byron York delivered the perfect response to Joe Biden’s unbelievable stunt.

Byron York: The man who broke the border says the border is broken, and he is the one to fix it. He wants the authority — which he already has — to ‘shut down’ the border ‘when it becomes overwhelmed.’ Even if he used it, which he likely would not, because he hasn’t used the authority he already has — even if he used it, the effect would be to regularize the flow of 5,000 illegal crossers into the United States every day. Remember in the Obama years, when officials said 1,000 a day would overwhelm the system? Now Biden wants to make 5,000 a day — OK, 4,999 — the new benchmark of what is acceptable. And no one should believe Biden would even enforce that. Why would Congress do such a thing?

