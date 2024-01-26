BIDEN BORDER CRISIS: A Record 302,034 Illegal Aliens Encountered at Southern Border in December

*BIDEN BORDER CRISIS UPDATE*

A record 302,034 illegal aliens were encountered at the US-Mexico border in December.

It has been estimated that more than 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have crossed over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The Biden Regime waited more than 3 weeks to release the numbers and then decided on a Friday news dump.

BREAKING: In Friday news dump, CBP officially reports 302,034 migrant encounters in December, the highest month ever recorded. CBP also reports Border Patrol arrested 19 people on the FBI terror watchlist in December, bringing the total to 50 arrests for fiscal year 2024 so far. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 26, 2024

“This represents a 460 percent increase from the average December during the Trump administration.” RNC Research said.

This represents a 460 percent increase from the average December during the Trump administration. https://t.co/RMVIs8qLqP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2024

Last month a mass of thousands of illegal aliens waited to be processed by Border Patrol at the Eagle Pass port of entry were spotted after they invaded Texas.

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said in December.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, more than 4,000 illegal aliens crossed over the border in Eagle Pass in just one day.

NEW: Eagle Pass TX is being overwhelmed w migrants tonight w more than 4,000 illegally crossing today with no end in sight and more than 4,000 already in custody @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/55ImOMblcZ — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 19, 2023

The border invasion got so bad in December that authorities suspended railway operations at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

According to Union Pacific, the suspended railway operations at the border impacted last month:

• Agricultural products (grain held in six Midwest states)

• Food and beverages (beer and dry food products)

• Automotive (finished vehicles and parts)

• Consumer goods

• Industrial commodities (metals and cement)