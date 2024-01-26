BIDEN BORDER CRISIS: A Record 302,034 Illegal Aliens Encountered at Southern Border in December

*BIDEN BORDER CRISIS UPDATE*

A record 302,034 illegal aliens were encountered at the US-Mexico border in December.

It has been estimated that more than 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have crossed over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The Biden Regime waited more than 3 weeks to release the numbers and then decided on a Friday news dump.

“This represents a 460 percent increase from the average December during the Trump administration.” RNC Research said.

Last month a mass of thousands of illegal aliens waited to be processed by Border Patrol at the Eagle Pass port of entry were spotted after they invaded Texas.

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said in December.

VIDEO:

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, more than 4,000 illegal aliens crossed over the border in Eagle Pass in just one day.

The border invasion got so bad in December that authorities suspended railway operations at the border to free up agents to help with the onslaught of illegals.

According to Union Pacific, the suspended railway operations at the border impacted last month:

• Agricultural products (grain held in six Midwest states)
• Food and beverages (beer and dry food products)
• Automotive (finished vehicles and parts)
• Consumer goods
• Industrial commodities (metals and cement)

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

