Buses Dropping off Illegals Headed For NYC Use Loophole After Mayor Adams’ New Executive Order

In October, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared a state of emergency over the influx of illegal aliens into his sanctuary city. According to reports, five or six busloads of illegals are arriving from Texas to New York City each day.

Last week, Adams introduced new restrictions on buses carrying illegals into NYC in an effort to better handle the flood of migrants thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border policies.

In the executive order, Adams outlined that the city would regulate how and when buses carrying illegals can enter the city and drop off passengers.

At a virtual press briefing with the mayors of Chicago and Denver Adams said, “This is not stopping people from coming, but about ensuring the safety of migrants and making sure they can arrive in a coordinated and orderly way.”

According to ABC 7 NY, more than 17,000 illegals have been bused into New York City in the last few months.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office has now reportedly confirmed that buses are using a loophole to help illegals to get to NYC, and the Garden State is being used as a “transit point.”

USA Today reports:

“Our Administration has tracked the recent arrival of a handful of buses of migrant families at various NJ TRANSIT train stations,” Murphy’s spokesperson Tyler Jones said in a statement reported by Politico. “New Jersey is primarily being used as a transit point for these families — all or nearly all of them continued with their travels en route to their final destination of New York City. We are closely coordinating with our federal and local partners on this matter, including our colleagues across the Hudson.” The mayors of Secaucus and Fanwood, New Jersey, have both reported the arrivals of migrant buses to train stations in their communities. Trenton’s mayor, Reed Gusciora, told Politico that NJ Transit officials informed his city of buses of people arriving at Trenton’s train station stop, but claimed it was unclear if those individuals would be migrants.

The official account for Jersey City shared that approximately 397 illegals have entered NJ

3/4 Approx 397 migrants have arrived at these locations since 12/30. NJ Transit is apparently the receiving agency, and there was a conf call between state police/NJT earlier today, which local governments were not part of. — City of Jersey City (@JerseyCity) December 31, 2023

Watch: