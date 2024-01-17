Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress on Hold Amid Negotiations to Schedule New Deposition

The House Rules Committee on Tuesday announced that Hunter Biden’s contempt of Congress charge will no longer be considered as House Republicans negotiate with Biden and his attorneys.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, House Republicans announced on Sunday they will issue a second deposition subpoena to Hunter Biden after he blew off the first deposition and instead delivered a speech inside the US Capitol the day of his first deposition.

Hunter blew off his first deposition and then last week went and sat inside the US House of Representatives contempt hearing and mocked the committee’s weakness “in a choreographed stunt reportedly filmed for an upcoming documentary.”

In a strongly worded letter, the committee wrote, “The Committees welcome Mr. Biden’s newfound willingness to testify in a deposition setting under subpoena. Although the Committee’s subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden’s appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks. To be clear, the issuance of these subpoenas does not in any way suggest or imply that the Committees believe the assertions in your January 12 letter to have any merit. Our willingness to issue these subpoenas is rooted entirely in our interest in obtaining Mr. Biden’s testimony as expeditiously as possible.”

After the House Judiciary Committee last Wednesday approved a resolution to hold Joe Biden’s crackhead son in contempt of Congress, Hunter Biden finally agreed to testify to Congress, The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday.

This was after Biden defied a subpoena by failing to appear for a deposition about his shady business dealings last month.

Instead of showing up, Hunter spoke on the Senate lawn.

During the press conference, Hunter obliterated Joe Biden’s defense against corruption allegations by telling his friends in the far-left DC media, “My father was not financially involved in my business.” Of course, Joe Biden was heavily involved in his son Hunter’s overseas business–just not financially, says Hunter.

Fox News reports,

The House Rules Committee will not consider the resolutions to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress as planned on Tuesday amid negotiations between House Republicans and the first son to schedule a deposition. The House Rules Committee was set to meet Tuesday afternoon to consider the resolutions that would hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, setting up the potential for a full vote on the House floor on whether to recommend the first son for prosecution. But on Friday, Hunter Biden’s attorneys offered to discuss scheduling a new deposition for the first son. Now, House Republicans are in negotiations to do so. “Following an exchange of letters between the parties on January 12 and January 14, staff for the committees and lawyers for Hunter Biden are working to schedule Hunter Biden’s appearance,” a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital. “Negotiations are ongoing this afternoon, and in conjunction with the disruption to member travel and cancelling votes, the House Rules Committee isn’t considering the contempt resolution today to give the attorneys additional time to reach an agreement.”

This is a developing story…