House Republicans to Issue Second Round of Depositions to Hunter Biden After He Blew Off the First Round – Double Dog Dare Him to Blow Off This One, Too

House Republicans announced on Sunday they will issue a second deposition to Hunter Biden after he blew off the first deposition and instead delivered a speech inside the US Capitol the day of his first deposition.

Hunter blew off his first deposition and then last week went and sat inside the US House of Representatives contempt hearing and mocked the committee’s weakness “in a choreographed stunt reportedly filmed for an upcoming documentary.”

In a strongly worded letter, the committee wrote, “The Committees welcome Mr. Biden’s newfound willingness to testify in a deposition setting under subpoena. Although the Committee’s subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden’s appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks. To be clear, the issuance of these subpoenas does not in any way suggest or imply that the Committees believe the assertions in your January 12 letter to have any merit. Our willingness to issue these subpoenas is rooted entirely in our interest in obtaining Mr. Biden’s testimony as expeditiously as possible.”

Via Chairman Jordan.

“House Republicans to issue second round of subpoenas to Hunter Biden”https://t.co/xGvNb40S81 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 14, 2024



The Washington Examiner reported:

House Republicans told Hunter Biden’s attorney on Sunday that they would issue new subpoenas to the first son after the attorney argued their prior subpoenas were illegitimate. Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote to Abbe Lowell in a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner that they “are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden’s appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks.” The revelation comes after extensive back-and-forth between Lowell and the two Republicans, who have long sought to talk to Hunter Biden as part of their impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden. Lowell had initially repeatedly argued that Hunter Biden was only willing to testify at a public hearing, observing how Comer had openly floated that as an option in media appearances. Lowell also accused Republicans of attempting to use a closed-door setting to selectively leak material from the interview to mislead the public. Lowell’s position shifted last week; however, two days after Comer’s and Jordan’s respective committees, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, voted to advance resolutions to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the subpoenas they issued to him in November.

You can read the full letter here.

The Republicans have not yet found the courage to have Hunter Biden arrested for defying Congress, something Democrats do on a whim.

Maybe this latest double-dog-dare deposition will work out?