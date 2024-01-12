DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition After Contempt Vote… if a “New Proper Subpoena” Issued – Lawyer Warns Comer, Jim Jordan

Hunter Biden flanked by his lawyers Kevin Morris (L) and Abbe Lowell (R)

Hunter Biden agreed to testify to Congress after the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Congressional Republicans previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter Biden last month said he would only testify “at a public hearing.”

Earlier this week Hunter made a shock appearance on Capitol Hill as lawmakers convened a hearing in advance of the vote to hold the first son in contempt. Later that day Republicans voted to approve a contempt resolution.

The Committee voted along party line 23-14 to approve the resolution after Hunter Biden defied a subpoena and refused to testify in a closed-door deposition.

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on the resolution to hold Hunter in contempt early next week.

Hunter’s lawyer blasted James Comer and Jim Jordan on Friday.

“If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition,” Lowell wrote in a letter to the Republican lawmakers on Friday.

“We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden’s behalf.”

Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell warned Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan that their subpoenas were “legally invalid and cannot form a legal basis to proceed with your misdirected and impermissible contempt resolution.”

Excerpt from CNBC:

An attorney for Hunter Biden said Friday that the president’s son will comply with congressional subpoenas for a deposition with Republican investigators if they issue a new one — a reversal of his prior demand that testimony be given at a public hearing.

Lowell’s offer came at the end of an eight-page letter criticizing House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for passing the contempt resolutions despite Biden’s insistence that he was willing to testify in public.

“You proceeded with a contempt process, erroneously claiming Mr. Biden was seeking ‘special treatment,’ despite Mr. Comer’s repeated and public statements about witnesses’ and Mr. Biden’s ability to testify at a deposition or hearing at their choice,” Lowell wrote.

The attorney told Comer and Jordan that he was writing the letter to “make you aware … that your subpoenas were and are legally invalid and cannot form a legal basis to proceed with your misdirected and impermissible contempt resolution.”

DEVELOPING…

Thanks for sharing!
