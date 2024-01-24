Truth Wins Out! 8 in 10 Republican Voters in New Hampshire Believe Joe Biden Is Illegitimate President – Similar Results to Iowa

As Larry Johnson wrote earlier – The numbers from the New Hampshire primary tell the story.

With 84% of the votes counted, Trump is on track to rack up 174,000 votes. That is almost 45,000 more then he garnered in 2020, when he was still President. As I predicted, Nikki Haley received a slew of votes from Democrats who crossed over intent on embarrassing Trump. That’s a big fail. A vast majority of Republicans and Independents cannot stomach Haley. Much of the mainstream media is pushing the meme that Trump is more unpopular. Nope. Just the opposite. At least in New Hampshire, Trump is more popular now than in 2020 or 2016.

Oh… And 70% of Nikki Haley voters were not Republicans – they were crossovers who voted in the Republican primary to hurt Donald Trump.

Breitbart.com reported:

Of Haley voters in the Granite State, CNN said, “about 7 in 10 said they were registered as undeclared prior to Tuesday.” CNN relied on an exit poll to make its shocking statement. New Hampshire’s loose requirements allow for voters to cross over, while future Republican caucuses and primaries will consist overwhelmingly of registered Republicans. Trump crushed Haley in the New Hampshire primary by double digits with results still outstanding. The Associated Press called the New Hampshire results within three minutes. In Iowa, where Trump won by a historic thirty percent, it took the Associated Press 31 minutes to call the race.

CNN also found similar results in New Hampshire as in Iowa – 8 in 10 New Hampshire Republican voters believe Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.

7 in 10 Republican voters in Iowa believe Joe Biden is illegitmate. Exit polling found this number was at 62%.

All the lies and spin by the mainstream media and threats by the regime cannot make people believe the impossible.

CNN reported: