Ahead of Iowa Caucus, 68% of CNN’s Iowa Respondents Believe Joe Biden Stole the Election — Did NOT Win Legitimately in 2020!

Just before the Iowa Caucus, a CNN poll revealed that a significant majority of Iowa voters are questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s “victory” in the 2020 election.

The poll, which surveyed eligible Republican voters across the state, found that 68% of respondents believe Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election.

“We also asked folks do you think Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election… 68%, more than two-thirds of those in these early entrance poll results showing up early to the caucus sites say no,” announced CNN’s political correspondent during a live broadcast.

Americans are now waking up.

This poll comes at a critical time as the nation gears up for the next presidential election, with the Iowa Caucus traditionally serving as the first major test of the primary season.

President Trump romped to a huge win in the Iowa Caucuses Monday night. The race was first called by CNN.