BREAKING: House Republicans Introduce Two Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

The House of Representatives released articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors on Saturday.

The amendment in the nature of a substitute to H.R. 863, offered by Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), outlines the grave allegations against Mayorkas, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing debate over immigration policies and border security.

The articles of impeachment, exhibited by the House of Representatives, cite Mayorkas’s willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law, failure to control the border to the detriment of national security, compromise of public safety, and violation of the rule of law and separation of powers in the Constitution.

Article I of the Impeachment: “Willful and Systemic Refusal to Comply with the Law”

The first article accuses Secretary Mayorkas of willfully and systematically refusing to comply with federal immigration laws. It alleges that his actions, or lack thereof, have resulted in millions of illegal immigrants entering the United States.

This, according to the resolution, not only violates the Constitution’s separation of powers but also poses significant threats to national security and imposes substantial costs on states and localities.

Specific violations include the alleged refusal to comply with detention mandates of the Immigration and Nationality Act, resulting in a “catch and release” scheme.

The resolution cites multiple sections of the Act which it claims have been blatantly disregarded by Mayorkas, leading to unlawful releases of immigrants and failure to detain individuals as required by law.

Article II: “Breach of Public Trust”

The second article charges Mayorkas with breaching public trust through false statements and obstructing lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.

This includes claims that Mayorkas made false statements to Congress about the security of the border and the vetting of Afghan refugees, as well as failing to comply with subpoenas issued by congressional committees.

Additionally, the amendment accuses Mayorkas of abdicating his statutory duty to control the border and guard against illegal entry. It references his termination of initiatives like the Migrant Protection Protocols and border wall construction contracts, claiming these actions directly led to increased illegal border crossings.

If the House of Representatives approves the articles of impeachment, the case will move to the Senate for a trial.

It can be recalled that the House voted in November to shelve Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Greene introduced the resolution following a tragic incident in which two of her constituents were killed by human traffickers near the border. These deaths and many more are the results of Biden and Mayorkas’ failure to control the border and prevent the entry of terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband into the United States.

The resolution to impeach Mayorkas cites a long, long list of evidence – enough to fit on six pages – of Mayorkas’ failures as DHS Secretary.

The House just voted to shelve the legislation and refer Rep. Greene’s resolution to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Homeland Security Committee to prevent a vote tonight on the resolution itself. The motion to refer was offered by Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA).

8 RINOS voted with Democrats to save Mayorkas from being fired. 13 Republicans refused to vote on the resolution.

Here are the 8 Republicans:

Patrick McHenry – North Carolina Tom McClintock – California Virginia Foxx – North Carolina Darrell Issa – California Cliff Bentz – Oregon Ken Buck – Colorado Mike Turner – Ohio John Duarte – California

Read the Articles of Impeachment introduced by Rep. Mark Green below:

“Having exhausted all other options to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable, it is unmistakably clear that Congress must exercise its constitutional duty and impeach him,” Rep. Green wrote on X.

According to Rep. MTG, “Tuesday on our Homeland Security Committee we are voting to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.”