Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 1/29/24 — Border Standoff Video Contradicts Mainstream Media; Independent Journalist Reveals Truth at US/Mexico Border and Latest on DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ Impeachment, and MORE

Tonight – a new video from the border standoff in Texas is telling a different story than the mainstream media’s headlines are indicating. So what’s true? Independent journalist Taylor Cramer joins Ivory with the latest from the US/Mexico border, along with the latest on the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Then, Biden’s on the campaign trail, having stopped in South Carolina over the weekend. But as we’ve seen time and time again with Joe Biden, he can’t remember who he is! We’ve got more video of that, plus reports that the Obamas and Clintons are going to be working hard to get Biden reelected. And Nikki Haley, a Soros plant? She’s also said that she ‘absolutely trusts’ the jury which awarded E. Jean Carroll $83 million against President Trump. Ivory breaks down exactly what this all means.

And after US troops were killed in Jordan, several Republican leaders are calling on Joe Biden to attack Iran. Retired Green Beret, and Republican Candidate for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Joe Kent joins the show to talk about this – and Lindsey Graham’s public support of attacking Iran.

Then, more on the story about farmers protesting in France that we covered a few days ago. Now, some of these farmers are spraying manure on buildings in defiance of France’s “green” regulations and other things.

Finally, a new poll shows superstar Taylor Swift’s political views have a notable impact on her fans. Is this why the Biden Administration is trying to use her for campaigning? And Snoop Dog had a “change of heart” – publicly expressing support for President Trump. But that’s not all – political influencer Ben Shapiro, now a rapper? His new record is setting records. We’ve got all of this and more on tonight’s Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

