Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 01/17/24- The Legendary Roger Stone, Author Seamus Bruner, Independent Journalist Miro Wolsfeld, Hans von Spakovsky, and TPUSA Contributor Erin Elmore – 8:00 PM ET

Tonight, the legendary Roger Stone joins Ivory to discuss the state of the Presidential primary race and what’s happening on the ground in New Hampshire ahead of next Tuesday’s big vote!

Then, Ivory digs into some of the latest from the Biden crime family, takes a look at the national security implications of an MIA Secretary of Defense, and an ailing GOP Senator.

The Globalist Anti-Humanity Summit (better known as the World Economic Forum) begins this week, and author Seamus Bruner gives us all the details.

More from across the pond, as Miro Wolsfeld, independent journalist, gives us the latest on the German farmer protests.

Hans von Spakovsky, Election Law Reform Initiative Manager & Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, joins Ivory to discuss whether or not we can expect to see more election fraud in 2024.

Finally, Ivory talks with Erin Elmore, TPUSA contributor, about the worst Emmy Awards show ever, and then Ivory looks at the puzzling decision by United Airlines to pick DEI over safety!

WATCH: (Video will be available at 8 PM Eastern)

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS

Resolving to Eat Healthier this Year? Want an Easier Way to Do it? Try Field of Greens

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%

Are the globalists planning another pandemic? Be prepared, not scared with The Wellness Company

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Were You Forced to Be Vaccinated? Worried about the Long-Term Impact on Your Health? Try Z-Detox from Zelenko Labs

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%