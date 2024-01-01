‘Friends’ Actor David Schwimmer Blasts Hypocrites for Ignoring Hamas’ Sexual Violence-‘Where is Their Outrage?’

“Friends” actor David Schwimmer took to social media to blast activists who ignore or question Hamas terrorists’ sex crimes towards Israelis on Oct. 7.

Evidence of the use of rape by Hamas terrorists as a tool of war has been collected by Lahav 433, Israel’s top national police unit.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a captured Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist captured in Gaza that admitted his team raped Israeli women during the Hamas terrorist attacks.

In a post on Instagram, Schwimmer shared a distrubling New York Times report published on Thursday that details the sexual violence and brutality Israeli women faced at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

The report, a culmination of a two-month-long investigation, resulted from interviews with 150 people including witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers, and rape counselors.

Schwimmer shared on Instagram:

I served on the Board of Directors for The Rape Foundation for almost 20 years, and have been an advocate for child and adult survivors of sexual violence for almost 30. I have met the most incredible and courageous people in my life through this work: Children, teens, men and women, who not only survived the most horrific conditions imaginable — but, with the right treatment and care, refused to let their trauma define them and went on to lead incredibly loving, healthy and productive lives. One crucial aspect I learned early on about the healing process, and for justice to be served by the criminal offenders, is that the survivor be BELIEVED: Regardless of age

Regardless of race

Regardless of gender

Regardless of religion

Regardless of sexual orientation

Regardless of nationality

Regardless of education

Regardless of economic status There are incredible organizations and individuals that I count as allies in this work. Who for years have stood up and fought for survivors of rape and sexual assault, demanding justice — many of whom are survivors themselves. And yet… Why do so many REFUSE TO BELIEVE — despite all the evidence on camera and in testimony — the women, children and men brutally assaulted by terrorists on Oct. 7th? Where is their outrage? In the weeks and months that followed, it became clear that their activism, their advocacy, is conditional. They'll fight like hell for ALL victims of sexual violence — unless they're Jews. For many of them, denying it even happened is a convenient way of avoiding compassion and personal responsibility. Perhaps this article will finally make them realize they got it wrong, and come to terms with their unconscious bias. Because — as they know better than most — their refusal to believe the survivors has RE-TRAUMATIZED them, as well as their families, friends, and those of us who did believe them. But they can use their voice now. And it would be great to know who the real allies are.