Former Trump Advisor Sebastian Gorka Drops Clues on Trump’s Potential Next Vice President: A Former New York Politician (VIDEO)

Former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka dropped intriguing hints about President Trump’s potential choice for Vice President in the upcoming 2024 election. This revelation came amidst a flurry of rumors and guesses about who might be joining Trump on the ticket.

During a FOX News Town Hall earlier this month, when asked by moderator Martha MacCallum about his vice-presidential pick, Trump remained tight-lipped, stating, “I know who it’s gonna be. We’ll do another show sometime.”

A range of names have been tossed around as potential candidates, including:

Vivek Ramaswamy

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Mike Pompeo

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Kari Lake

Mike Flynn

Tucker Carlson

Ben Carson

Nikki Haley

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

However, Trump has been clear about who’s not on the list, specifically mentioning that Nikki Haley is not of the timber to be the vice president.

“Like I said, she was okay, but she is not presidential timber. Now, when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president.”

“When you say certain things, it sort of takes them out of play, right?” he added.

“I can’t say, ‘She’s not of the timber to be the vice president’ and then say, ‘Ladies and gentleman, I’m proud to announce that I’ve picked.’”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said that she is not interested in leaving her current position.

“Look, I absolutely love the job I have. I think it’s one of the best jobs I could ever ask for, and I am honored to serve as governor, and I hope I get to do it for the next seven years,” Sanders said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, having withdrawn from the Republican presidential race, also stated that he has “categorically ruled out” the option of being Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate.

In a recent interaction on Twitter Space, Gorka, a former deputy assistant and counterterrorism advisor to President Donald Trump, provided some tantalizing clues about the potential VP pick: a male former New York politician who is currently campaigning with Trump.

BREAKING: @SebGorka said on an X Space that Donald Trump has chosen his VP PICK! He gave four pieces of information, the choice is:

—A man

—A former politician

—A New Yorker

—Currently campaigning with Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/zY0hV2FzU6 — Ballot Analyst (@BallotAnalyst) January 21, 2024

These hints have led to intense online discussions, with many pointing towards Lee Zeldin as a likely candidate. Zeldin, who recently appeared with Trump in New Hampshire, fits Gorka’s description.

However, Roger Stone, a long-time Trump confidant, quickly refuted these claims. Stone emphatically stated, “Lee Zeldin has not been picked as Trump’s VP. Anyone who says otherwise has no idea what he’s talking about.”

Pardon me for saying this but Lee Zeldin has not been picked as Trump’s VP. Anyone who says otherwise has no idea what he’s talking about — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 22, 2024

This is not the first time Gorka has mentioned Trump’s potential VP pick.

During an interview with Eric Boiling on Newsmax, Gorka claimed he knew who the next vice president is going to be.

“Look, I like Vivek. I’ve had him many times on my daily radio show. I told him a year ago, you shouldn’t be president. You can’t beat President Trump. You’d have a great place in the second Trump Administration — God willing, it’s up to us — as the new Jared Kushner, as the, you know, innovations czar, the business guy. I know who the next vice president is going to be. I can’t reveal my sources, but it’s not Vivek,” said Gorka.

“I’m going to say — well, the source is the source. It’s gonna be a guy. It’s going to be somebody that nobody’s talking about, an amazing patriot who would actually be a real veep who can get stuff done. So, that’s all I’m allowed to say. But hopefully it will be announced officially by the boss,” he added.

