Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn Claims Government is Behind ‘Honeypot’ Operations to Blackmail Politicians — Recounts Personal Experience (VIDEO)

In an interview with Benny Johnson, former Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) claimed that the government is employing ‘honeypot’ operations to gain leverage over politicians.

Cawthorn’s allegations suggest a shadowy operation within the government, wherein attractive individuals are used to entice and compromise public officials.

During the interview, Cawthorn described scenarios in which extraordinarily attractive individuals, whom he referred to as “tens,” would appear in unexpected places and show a strong interest in politicians.

“If you are ever somewhere, and you all of a sudden see a ten – you know, I’m just talking about physical attraction – seeing a ten is not an everyday thing. That’s why they’re tens. You know, every woman is beautiful, but, you know, just objectively, that’s… That woman makes a scene when she walks through a room, and you see a ten. It’s somewhere they probably shouldn’t be. You wouldn’t normally expect to see a ten. Like, you’re at a small town bar, and you see a supermodel walk in from Brazil. You’re like, okay, that’s weird.”

“And then, all of a sudden, they’re very interested in you. Just know that that person is probably there on purpose, and they’re very good at their job, and they are trying to put you in a compromising position.”

He suggested that such operations are orchestrated by government agencies to maintain control over members of Congress.

“I have found that the most common thing in Washington, used to blackmail you with whatever organization, is honeypots, and it’s from within our own government,” Cawthorn revealed.

He further insinuated that a recently leaked story about the FBI investigating a high-class brothel was a veiled threat to Congress.

“I mean, you just saw that the FBI got a building built for them, bigger than the Pentagon. And then, all of a sudden, think about it. Ten days before the vote was supposed to happen, when it was likely not going to pass, a story got leaked. Things don’t get leaked from the FBI.”

“A story got leaked that the FBI had been investigating a brothel in Virginia, a very high-class brothel. It’s $25,000 a night to get in, and all the elites go there, among other things. It said several members of Congress were on the list. But if you notice, they didn’t release the names of those members of Congress, and what it was. You can just take my word for it, but this is my hypothesis: they’re basically saying, ‘Go against us, don’t give us this building, and it’s going to be your name on that list.'”

It can be recalled that a day before 70 GOP representatives, along with Democrats, approved $300 million in funding for new FBI headquarters, the Justice Department announced arrests in a high-end brothel network used by elected officials, military officers, doctors, and more.

The politicians, military officers, and government contractors who visited high-end brothels in eastern Virginia and Boston may have been lured into a ‘honeypot’ scheme by Israel, Russia, China, or South Korea, according to intel officials.

“Three individuals have been arrested in connection with operating sophisticated high-end brothels in greater Boston and eastern Virginia. Commercial sex buyers allegedly included elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others,” the US Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts said.

According to the DOJ, the following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Cawthorn recounted personal experiences where he suspected being targeted by such schemes. He described instances of being approached by multiple attractive women, which he found suspicious.

“I’m telling you, these people are very creative. I’ve had a lot of women who, I’m like, ‘That wasn’t that funny of a joke, and you’re laughing way too hard.’ But I’m going to tell you right now, I accept that I’m a decently good-looking guy. I’ve got blue eyes, a decent jawline. But I also accept the fact that I’m in a freaking wheelchair. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know why three tens would all show up at one time, suggesting we should all go back together.’ And I’m like, ‘No, actually, I don’t think you guys are real.'”

Madison Cawthorn recounted an incident in Texas that he suggests was an attempted ‘honeypot’ trap.

“I’m at this bar, everything’s going great, and then I see a pretty girl,” Cawthorn recounted, suggesting that the situation developed in a way that seemed too orchestrated to be coincidental.

He further explained his suspicion by noting how the women, who claimed to be friends, were not interested in anyone else at the bar but him. Cawthorn, sensing a setup, decided to leave the situation, stating, “I looked at them, smiled, and I was like, oh, as fun as that sounds, I’m a man of God, so I got to get out of here.”

In 2022, Cawthorn exposed the scandalous activities in D.C., revealing invitations to orgies and drug parties he received, as stated during an interview.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, the average age is probably 60 or 70.” “And I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics, guys that then all of a sudden, you get invited to like, well, “hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come.” And I’m like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.” “The fact that there’s some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you, and it’s like, this is wild.”

Following his interview and his open discussion on the perversion and filth in Washington D.C., House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy DID NOT ask for an investigation.

Instead, GOP Leader McCarthy met with Madison Cawthorn and told him he needs to turn his life around or “there will be consequences.”

And there were consequences. Following this interview, the Uniparty released numerous smears and hit pieces on Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Cawthorn subsequently faced defeat in his election, reflecting a political ‘rite of passage’ where non-conformists were systematically eliminated from the higher ranks of authority.