Maryland Selected for New FBI Headquarter as 70 GOP Representatives Approve $300 Million Funding (VIDEO)

As the fiscal year 2024 approaches, the debate over government spending has taken center stage with Representative Steve Womack’s (R-AR) introduction of H.R.4664.

This bill provides FY2024 appropriations for several federal departments and agencies, including:

  • the Department of the Treasury,
  • the Executive Office of the President,
  • the judiciary,
  • the District of Columbia, and
  • several independent agencies.

The independent agencies funded in the bill include:

  • the Administrative Conference of the United States,
  • the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
  • the Consumer Product Safety Commission,
  • the Election Assistance Commission,
  • the Federal Communications Commission,
  • the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
  • the Federal Election Commission,
  • the Federal Labor Relations Authority,
  • the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council,
  • the Federal Trade Commission,
  • the General Services Administration,
  • the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation,
  • the Merit Systems Protection Board,
  • the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation,
  • the National Archives and Records Administration,
  • the National Credit Union Administration,
  • the Office of Government Ethics,
  • the Office of Personnel Management,
  • the Office of Special Counsel,
  • the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board,
  • the Public Buildings Reform Board,
  • the Securities and Exchange Commission,
  • the Selective Service System,
  • the Small Business Administration,
  • the U.S. Postal Service, and
  • the U.S. Tax Court.

An amendment was proposed by Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), effectively seeking to bar the utilization of any funds for acquiring property intended for the new FBI headquarters.

On Wednesday, Gaetz launched a vehement attack against the House, the FBI, and Democrats while on the House floor, criticizing their appeal for funding aimed at developing an expansive new facility in Washington DC.

“They want to spend more than $300 million on that complex. Though the FBI has an employee base that’s about 2.3% of the United States military. Mr. Speaker, they’re literally asking for something that is larger than the Pentagon for the FBI,” said Gaetz.

“And so my amendment would disallow any planning, spending, distribution of funds for that purpose. I don’t believe that the FBI deserves a massive new headquarters or Washington Field office,” he added.

He argued against the investment of more than $300 million into a complex that is undeserved given the FBI’s abuse of power and violation of civil liberties against conservatives.

“They’ve worked hard to censor factual information harmful to their preferred political candidates, notably the Hunter Biden laptop story that the FBI, based in the DC metro area, were involved in cajoling censorship of. Building a new headquarters would condone, reinforce, and enable the Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ nefarious behavior. We shouldn’t do it, and we should adopt this amendment to ensure that’s the case.”

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Womack rises not so much in defense of the FBI’s request but in opposition to what he views as precipitate action against it. He acknowledges the FBI headquarters’ dilapidation yet calls for thorough hearings and expert testimony before reaching a decision on its funding.

Womack said, “We’re not always going to hate the FBI, but what I do know is that when I toured the FBI headquarters, I saw it in a state of disrepair that is going to need the attention of the owners of that property, and that’s us. The fact is, the building is crumbling and there’s going to be a need to do something.”

Gaetz, however, remained undeterred, accentuating that his primary concern revolved around the erosion of civil liberties under the FBI’s aegis. He expressed disappointment in siding with the bureau under the current circumstances and suggested that the FBI resolve its internal issues before any funding for a new, expansive facility is considered.

“It is not my grave concern that the FBI’s building is crumbling. It is my grave concern that the civil liberties of Americans are crumbling. And I wish we were more worried about that and less worried about whether or not we got new carpet and wallpaper at the FBI building,” Gaetz refuted.

“My colleague from Arkansas says that the FBI headquarters is in a state of disrepair. Mr. Speaker, it is the FBI itself that is in a state of disrepair. And so while my colleague from Arkansas may be right that we may not always hate the FBI, how about while we are most concerned about the things they are doing, we not go build them a new 300 million dollar building?”

“The notion that we would stand here and defend them, frankly, is deeply disappointing. And I think those folks deserve to sit in the rat-infested J. Edgar Hoover Building until they get their acts straight with America’s civil liberties,” Gaetz concluded.

WATCH:

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, despite the outspoken opposition, the bill garnered ample support, notably from the Democrat party, along with 70 Republicans voting in favor of constructing the new FBI headquarters.

Here is the list of Republicans who voted with Democrats:
  1. Don Bacon from Nebraska
  2. Andy Barr from Kentucky
  3. Cliff Bentz from Oregon
  4. Stephanie Bice from Oklahoma
  5. Mike Bost from Illinois
  6. Vern Buchanan from Florida
  7. Ken Buck from Colorado
  8. Ken Calvert from California
  9. Mike Carey from Ohio
  10. John Carter from Texas
  11. Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon
  12. Tom Cole from Oklahoma
  13. Michael D’Esposito from New York
  14. Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida
  15. Martha Duarte from California
  16. Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina
  17. Jake Ellzey from Texas
  18. Randy Feenstra from Iowa
  19. Drew Ferguson from Georgia
  20. Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania
  21. Dianne Flood from Nebraska
  22. Andrew Garbarino from New York
  23. Tony Gonzales from Texas
  24. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon from Puerto Rico
  25. Kay Granger from Texas
  26. Sam Graves from Missouri
  27. Brett Guthrie from Kentucky
  28. Ashley Hinson from Iowa
  29. David Joyce from Ohio
  30. Thomas Kean Jr. from New Jersey
  31. Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania
  32. Kevin Kiley from California
  33. Young Kim from California
  34. David Kustoff from Tennessee
  35. Darin LaHood from Illinois
  36. Nick LaLota from New York
  37. Doug Lamborn from Colorado
  38. John Lawler from New York
  39. Nancy Lee from Florida
  40. Julia Letlow from Louisiana
  41. Frank Lucas from Oklahoma
  42. Blaine Luetkemeyer from Missouri
  43. Nicole Malliotakis from New York
  44. Deborah McCornick from Georgia
  45. Patrick T. McHenry from North Carolina
  46. Daniel Meuser from Pennsylvania
  47. Carol Miller from Ohio
  48. Blake Moore from Utah
  49. Frank Moylan from Guam
  50. Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina
  51. Dan Newhouse from Washington
  52. Zach Nunn from Iowa
  53. Jay Obernolte from California
  54. Mike Rogers from Alabama
  55. Harold Rogers from Kentucky
  56. Maria Elvira Salazar from Florida
  57. Austin Scott from Georgia
  58. Pete Sessions from Texas
  59. Mike Simpson from Idaho
  60. Jason Smith from Missouri
  61. Christopher H. Smith from New Jersey
  62. Lloyd Smucker from Pennsylvania
  63. Jerry Carl from Alabama
  64. Glenn Thompson from Pennsylvania
  65. Michael R. Turner from Ohio
  66. David Valadao from California
  67. Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin
  68. Ann Wagner from Missouri
  69. Brad Wenstrup from Ohio
  70. Steve Womack from Arkansas

The General Services Administration has announced that the FBI will be relocating its headquarters from its longstanding location in Washington, D.C., to a new site in Greenbelt, Maryland, according to the Washington Post.

The new headquarters will be situated on a 61-acre plot near the Greenbelt Metro station.

“GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

Washington Post reported:

Maryland leaders had pitched Greenbelt in Prince George’s, a majority-Black county just outside the nation’s capital, as a Metro-accessible site that would deliver on President Biden’s promise to invest in historically underfunded communities. Local officials in Virginia and D.C. had also lobbied hard for the project, viewed as a crown jewel for its associated jobs, prestige and economic development.

For more than a decade, local and federal leaders and real estate developers jockeyed over who would build and host a modern FBI headquarters serving thousands of employees. The high-stakes process has been delayed and punctured by politics, with governors and members of Congress aggressively trying to sway the decision-makers.

Officials reacted to news of the selection along regional lines, with Maryland politicians rejoicing and Virginia leaders decrying the process as a politicized sham.

“GSA has shamelessly caved to political pressure, putting blatant politics over the merits and amending the weighting of long-established criteria,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said in a statement.

The FBI — located in the large, Brutalist-style J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW since 1975 — has said it needs a new headquarters to consolidate 11,000 personnel from more than a dozen locations around the region. The federal law enforcement agency is expected to still have some office presence in the District, though it is unclear if that space will remain at the current location or move elsewhere.

