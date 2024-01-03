High-End Brothel Frequented by Military Officers, Politicians Believed to be ‘Honeypot’ Scheme by China, Russia, South Korea

The politicians, military officers, and government contractors who visited high-end brothels in eastern Virginia and Boston may have been lured into a ‘honeypot’ scheme by Israel, Russia, China or South Korea, according to intel officials.

Intelligence experts are becoming increasingly convinced that six high end brothels in the suburbs of Boston and Washington, D.C. were set up by a foreign nation as an espionage ‘honeytrap’. They believe the brothels – allegedly masterminded by a 41-year-old South Korean woman – targeted politicians, high ranking government officials and defense contractors. But the mystery is which country was behind the scheme. Russia, China, Korea itself, or even Israel are al seen as possibly being behind the scheme. ‘Having the Koreans out front could have been a false flag to give China or another country plausible deniability if the plot unraveled,’ a one-time CIA senior operations officer told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

The Justice Department in November announced arrests in a high-end brothel network used by elected officials, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, lawyers, doctors and more.

According to the Justice Department, the ringleaders operated two websites to advertise Asian ‘models’ for photography as a front.

“Three individuals have been arrested in connection with operating sophisticated high-end brothels in greater Boston and eastern Virginia. Commercial sex buyers allegedly included elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others,” the US Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts said.

According to the DOJ, the following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity:

Han Lee, a/k/a “Hana,” 41, of Cambridge, Mass.;

James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.; and

Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass.

According to the charging documents, the defendants operated an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels from July 2020 to present in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts, as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia.

Federal investigators received examples of a “menu” text message (pic below) sent to one of the “Johns.”

The brothel owners kept “impeccable records” according to the affidavit released in November as feds prepare to go public with the list of “Johns.”

In November, The Gateway Pundit was the first to report, via investigative journalist Paul Sperry, that the prostitution ring may have been part of a Chinese espionage plot targeting government officials.

The feds are one step closer to unmasking the politicians, military officers, and government contractors who visited high-end brothels in eastern Virginia and Boston as prosecutors seek to charge 28 “Johns.”

Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement last month: