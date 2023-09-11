Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Warns Americans Not to Take New Covid Vaccine (VIDEO)

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the Surgeon General of Florida, and Governor Ron Desantis on Thursday held a press conference on COVID at Culhane’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Ladapo warned Americans not to take the new Covid booster shots.

CBS 12 News:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and multiple other speakers to talk lockdowns, masks, vaccines, inflation and debt. The event started at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Culhane’s Irish Pub and Restaurant off Deer Lake Court. DeSantis spoke about COVID-19 lockdowns and how nothing like that will ever happen in Florida, claiming cloth masks don’t work, booster shots are useless for young, healthy people, and saying there needs to be accountability for the federal government. The Florida surgeon general showed his support for DeSantis when he spoke, thanking him for not listening to the “mainstream media” and letting fear make his decisions, Ladapo said. Be wary and cautious of new booster shots — use your own intuition and decision making to see if you want an updated shot because the clinical significance of cardiac effects from vaccines is still unknown, the surgeon general said.

Dr. Ladapo: “There’s essentially no evidence for it. There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There’s been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people…”

Watch:

Florida's Surgeon General slams the new, untested mRNA vaccine: “There’s essentially no evidence for it. There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There's been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people…” pic.twitter.com/iefab6VPqZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 7, 2023

Gateway previously reported about Dr. Ladapo:

Dr. Ladapo last month urged people to refuse to follow any new mask mandates as schools slowly try to reinstate Covid policies.

On August 24th, Ladapo suggested that people should refuse to participate.

“What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?” Joseph Ladapo said in a tweet. “You don’t call it sanity.”

“These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…” he added.

In January, Gateway also reported on the ineffectiveness of the Covid 19 vaccine:

We were told the experimental COVID vaccines were going to “stop the spread” and “prevent death and hospitalization.”

The New South Wales government website released its daily Covid update. Based on its daily report, most of the people who died with COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Australia is famous for its totalitarian COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates. The Deputy Premier of NSW boldly declared that even businesses that accept unvaccinated people would be subject to exceptionally heavy fines back in 2021.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that most of the people who died with COVID-19 in January 2022 were at least double vaccinated.