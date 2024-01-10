Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Joe Biden’s Attempt to Regulate Dishwashers and Washing Machines

A federal appeals court this week blocked Joe Biden’s attempt to regulate dishwashers and washing machines.

The Biden Regime is cracking down on gas stoves, water heaters and other popular appliances all in the name of ‘battling climate change.’

At first, the Biden Regime pushed back on reports they were targeting gas stoves, dishwashers, and heaters.

Karine Jean-Pierre over the summer admitted the Biden Regime is going full steam ahead to restrict water heaters and other appliances by 2029.

A reporter asked KJP how many more home appliances will Americans have to replace because of regulations.

“So from this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units and regulate refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters. How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace them because of regulations?” a reporter asked KJP.

Over the summer Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Biden Regime is seeking to enact the proposed regulations on every single appliance.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the Department of Energy’s decision to regulate water use in washing machines and dishwashers.

The appeals court argued that the ‘energy efficient’ washing machines often need more cycles which ultimately use more energy and water.

