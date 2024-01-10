Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Joe Biden’s Attempt to Regulate Dishwashers and Washing Machines

A federal appeals court this week blocked Joe Biden’s attempt to regulate dishwashers and washing machines.
The Biden Regime is cracking down on gas stoves, water heaters and other popular appliances all in the name of ‘battling climate change.’
At first, the Biden Regime pushed back on reports they were targeting gas stoves, dishwashers, and heaters.
Karine Jean-Pierre over the summer admitted the Biden Regime is going full steam ahead to restrict water heaters and other appliances by 2029.
A reporter asked KJP how many more home appliances will Americans have to replace because of regulations.
“So from this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units and regulate refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters. How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace them because of regulations?” a reporter asked KJP.
Over the summer Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Biden Regime is seeking to enact the proposed regulations on every single appliance.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the Department of Energy’s decision to regulate water use in washing machines and dishwashers.
The appeals court argued that the ‘energy efficient’ washing machines often need more cycles which ultimately use more energy and water.
Fox News reported:
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a ruling late Monday overturning the DOE’s decision in 2022 to repeal a Trump-era regulation governing water use in dishwashers and clothes washers. The panel’s ruling is a victory for both Republican states which sued DOE over its actions and consumer advocacy groups which have argued against overly-burdensome standards for home appliances.
“Even if DOE could consider dishwashers’ and clothes washers’ ‘efficiency’ in both ‘energy use’ and ‘water use,’ the 2020 Rules likely promoted greater efficiency in both categories than the Repeal Rule,” the court’s decision stated. “Assuming both energy conservation metrics are on the table, the States argue, and DOE does not appear to dispute, that one important aspect of that problem is whether appliance regulations actually reduce energy and water consumption.”
“Yet the administrative record contains ample evidence that DOE’s efficiency standards likely do the opposite: They make Americans use more energy and more water for the simple reason that purportedly ‘energy efficient’ appliances do not work,” it continued.