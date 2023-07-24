Karine Jean-Pierre Confirms Biden Regime Seeking to Restrict Water Heaters, Gas Stoves, Dishwashers and Other Appliances by 2029 (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday confirmed the Biden Regime is seeking to restrict water heaters and other appliances by 2029.

The Biden Regime is cracking down on gas stoves, water heaters and other popular appliances all in the name of ‘battling climate change.’

At first, the Biden Regime pushed back on reports they were targeting gas stoves, dishwashers, and heaters.

Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Regime is going full steam ahead to restrict water heaters and other appliances by 2029.

A reporter asked KJP how many more home appliances will Americans have to replace because of regulations.

“So from this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units and regulate refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters. How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace them because of regulations?” a reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Biden Regime is seeking to enact the proposed regulations on every single appliance.

“It is proposed – what has been put forward and if it is enacted, it would not take it into effect until 2029,” she said.

WATCH: