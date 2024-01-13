EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) Endorses Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski Joining Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Eli Crane (R-AZ) and Senator JD Vance (R-OH)

GOP Rep. and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good (VA-05) has officially endorsed J.R. Majewski for US Congress in Ohio’s Ninth District.

In the announcement, exclusively provided to The Gateway Pundit, a statement from Rep. Good reads:

GOOD: Please join me in supporting freedom fighter J.R. Majewski for Congress in Ohio’s Ninth District. J.R. is the kind of true courageous conservative warrior we need more of in Washington, and I am proud to endorse him!

With his endorsement, Good joins Trump Department of Defense Chief of Staff/Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel, Trump Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) and Senator JD Vance (R-OH).

Majewski announced yesterday that Trump-Endorsed Freedom Caucus member Rep. Eli Crane endorsed him, saying, “I’m proud to endorse J.R. We need real fighters here in DC who understand the severity of the situation and are willing to get uncomfortable to save our country.”

Crane later told The Gateway Pundit that Majewski is not “your typical politician type,” and he “is going to be one of the guys that comes up here and actually is willing to put his political career on the line and throw down with us.”

.@EliCraneAZ tells me, @JRMajewski ” just doesn’t come off as your typical politician type.” “This is going to be one of the guys that comes up here and actually is willing to put his political career on the line and throw down with us.” https://t.co/rw4SyF5LDG — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) January 13, 2024

The list of Majewski backers surely means that J.R. will prove useful in fighting against the Uniparty and RINOs in DC.

Remember, The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Congressmen Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana got fed up with McCarthy selling out to Democrats and decided America needed a new Speaker.

Majewski now has the support of at least three of these members, with more to be released shortly.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Bob Good (R-VA) are on board with a government shutdown to stop the invasion of our southern border.

Unlike the RINOs in DC, J.R. Majewski is expected to fight for a secure southern border and help President Trump end Biden’s invasion in 2025.

Majewski was on Capitol Hill earlier this week, whipping up support for his campaign, and he earned multiple new endorsements from America First Republicans on the Hill, which will soon be announced.

Watch our exclusive interview with J.R. here:

Majewski currently faces McCarthy-backed and Never-Trump RINOs in his primary race. In November, he will likely face incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur, a 77-year-old career politician, first elected in 1983, who also happens to be the longest-serving female Congresswoman in history.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on this critical fight to elect a strong conservative fighter to Congress.