EXCLUSIVE: Ohio District 9 Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski Discusses His Race Against a McCarthy Backed RINO and Incumbent 40-YEAR Democrat Career Politician (VIDEO)

Ohio District Nine congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Capitol Hill on Thursday about his uphill primary battle against the Establishment and Kevin McCarthy-backed RINOs.
J.R. was in Washington DC on Thursday, whipping up support for his campaign, which is already endorsed by Trump Department of Defense Chief of Staff/Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel, Trump Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Senator JD Vance (R-OH) and now Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ):
“I’m proud to endorse JR. We need real fighters here in DC who understand the severity of the situation and are willing to get uncomfortable to save our country,” said Trump-Endorsed Eli Crane in his endorsement that went public on Friday.
I’m proud to be endorsed by yet another America First warrior @EliCrane_CEO. A man who has consistently stood on principle while serving in DC. Thank you Eli for your confidence. Like you, I’m willing to remain uncomfortable until we take back the ship. #TRUMP2024 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ndWbEq8Vhq
— JR Majewski (@JRMajewski) January 12, 2024
J.R. also picked up numerous other America First Republican endorsements on the hill, which will soon be announced.
This is why Kevin McCarthy and the DC Establishment are fighting so hard to defeat Majewski in the primary. McCarthy is desperate to keep a hold on power after his embarrassing removal as House Speaker and his humiliated early exit from the Swamp.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Majewski’s opponent, McCarthy-endorsed former Ohio State Rep. Craig Riedel, was busted as a never-Trumper, and he later released a dishonest statement endorsing President Trump while lying about his prior remarks.
Riedel said in a recorded phone call, “I don’t like the way he communicates… I don’t like the way he calls people names,” a typical butthurt leftist and RINO talking point. “I like Ron,” he added. Listen to the damning phone call here:
“I Don’t Like the Way he Calls People Names… I Like Ron” – Anti-Trump Candidate Craig Riedel Trashes Trump in Recorded Phone Call with Donor THEN Flips and Endorses Trump With Dishonest Statement After Getting Exposed
Majewski told The Gateway Pundit, “The Establishment is running candidates who are anti-Trump yet pretending to be otherwise.”
Riedel, a proven liar, now resorts to slanderous attacks against J.R., the only true America First candidate in the race.
A screenshot from an X post by Alan Jacoby, host of America First LIVE on LFATV and CEO/Founder of The Patriot Cigar Company, shows internal polling from Craig Riedel repeating the debunked accusation from leftwing news outlets that Majewski, an Air Force veteran, committed stolen valor.
Alan Jacoby was suspended on X for his continued criticism of Riedel after he outed Riedel as a closeted Never-Trumper.
After a massive smear campaign by leftist news outlets in 2022, “the National Republican Congressional Committee canceled nearly $1 million in advertising promoting Majewski,” reports Daily Caller. The RINOs hung Majewski out to dry in 2022, causing him to lose the general election.
The GOP nominee will likely face incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur, a 77-year-old career politician, first elected in 1983, who also happens to be the longest-serving female Congresswoman in history. “It’s Operation Dinosaur Hunter,” Majewski said of his fight against the elderly career politicians he faces in the 2024 primary and general elections.
Majewski gave more on his campaign in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson yesterday.
Watch below:
CONRADSON: I know you said McCarthy’s kind of getting involved. I know he’s endorsed Craig Riedel but talk about what kind of an uphill battle you’re facing in this primary to go after this 77-year-old Democrat.
MAJEWSKI: Well, you know, it’s Operation Dinosaur Hunter. We have we have some fossil members of the establishment running in Ohio Nine. All have been recruited by the establishment. But, you know, I was the guy that the ninth district selected to be their nominee in 2022, and I’m the only American first candidate in this race, and the establishment really fears what they can’t control. And we’re seeing that play out in my race significantly, and unfortunately, we’re seeing it all across the country. But I’m very confident we’re going to win this primary. Donald Trump needs someone and members of Congress that are standing up for the people need other folks to join them in this fight to save the country and people that are going to stand firm and strong to ensure President Trump gets his agenda through.
CONRADSON: Talk about Marcy Kaptur. I think she’s one of the longest serving Congresswomen in history. She’s been in there for 30 or 40 years… Talks about the importance of getting a younger, more vibrant, conservative candidate and flipping the seat from someone who — honestly, she’s 77 years old; I don’t know how much longer she can live, to be honest, and she has no stake in the future. Talk about the importance of that.
MAJEWSKI: I think Ohio’s ninth district represents the working class of America. It’s the district in which we’ve built the Jeep since the World Wars, and it deserves conservatives that are willing to stand up for them. And the demographic is shifting, the people understand Marcy Kaptur’s legacy is renaming post offices and disparaging veterans, and we’re going to prove that this cycle. The people have an adorment for me because I am one of them, and that’s the unfortunate reality we’re dealing with. It’s not just the ninth district. This is a phenomenon that we’re seeing across the country. Candidates are popping up that are here because they’ve been recruited, and nepotism is prolific, and we have to change it, and we’re going to do that this cycle.