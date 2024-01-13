EXCLUSIVE: Ohio District 9 Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski Discusses His Race Against a McCarthy Backed RINO and Incumbent 40-YEAR Democrat Career Politician (VIDEO)

Ohio District Nine congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Capitol Hill on Thursday about his uphill primary battle against the Establishment and Kevin McCarthy-backed RINOs.

J.R. was in Washington DC on Thursday, whipping up support for his campaign, which is already endorsed by Trump Department of Defense Chief of Staff/Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel, Trump Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Senator JD Vance (R-OH) and now Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ):

“I’m proud to endorse JR. We need real fighters here in DC who understand the severity of the situation and are willing to get uncomfortable to save our country,” said Trump-Endorsed Eli Crane in his endorsement that went public on Friday.

I’m proud to be endorsed by yet another America First warrior @EliCrane_CEO. A man who has consistently stood on principle while serving in DC. Thank you Eli for your confidence. Like you, I’m willing to remain uncomfortable until we take back the ship. #TRUMP2024 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ndWbEq8Vhq — JR Majewski (@JRMajewski) January 12, 2024

J.R. also picked up numerous other America First Republican endorsements on the hill, which will soon be announced.

This is why Kevin McCarthy and the DC Establishment are fighting so hard to defeat Majewski in the primary. McCarthy is desperate to keep a hold on power after his embarrassing removal as House Speaker and his humiliated early exit from the Swamp.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Majewski’s opponent, McCarthy-endorsed former Ohio State Rep. Craig Riedel, was busted as a never-Trumper, and he later released a dishonest statement endorsing President Trump while lying about his prior remarks.

Riedel said in a recorded phone call, “I don’t like the way he communicates… I don’t like the way he calls people names,” a typical butthurt leftist and RINO talking point. “I like Ron,” he added. Listen to the damning phone call here:

Majewski told The Gateway Pundit, “The Establishment is running candidates who are anti-Trump yet pretending to be otherwise.”

Riedel, a proven liar, now resorts to slanderous attacks against J.R., the only true America First candidate in the race.

A screenshot from an X post by Alan Jacoby, host of America First LIVE on LFATV and CEO/Founder of The Patriot Cigar Company, shows internal polling from Craig Riedel repeating the debunked accusation from leftwing news outlets that Majewski, an Air Force veteran, committed stolen valor.

Alan Jacoby was suspended on X for his continued criticism of Riedel after he outed Riedel as a closeted Never-Trumper.

After a massive smear campaign by leftist news outlets in 2022, “the National Republican Congressional Committee canceled nearly $1 million in advertising promoting Majewski,” reports Daily Caller. The RINOs hung Majewski out to dry in 2022, causing him to lose the general election.

The GOP nominee will likely face incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur, a 77-year-old career politician, first elected in 1983, who also happens to be the longest-serving female Congresswoman in history. “It’s Operation Dinosaur Hunter,” Majewski said of his fight against the elderly career politicians he faces in the 2024 primary and general elections.

If you want to learn more and support JR, click here.

Majewski gave more on his campaign in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson yesterday.

Watch below: