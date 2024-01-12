EXCLUSIVE: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Speaks to The Gateway Pundit After Testifying at the Alejandro Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing (VIDEO)

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told The Gateway Pundit on Thursday about the consequences his state is facing as a result of Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ open border invitation.

This includes at least 1,100 reports of human trafficking, 1,500 fentanyl overdose deaths, and 43 children killed by accidental fentanyl exposure, all in a single year.

In an exclusive interview after the House Homeland Security Committee’s Mayorkas impeachment hearing, Bailey said Biden’s open border is “an intentional behavior on the part of the Secretary to undermine the rule of law by perverting the plain text of the law, to fling the doors wide open, and allow in who would otherwise be illegal criminal aliens.”

House Republicans last week started new impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas for his handling of the ongoing southern border crisis.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator David Marshall introduced a vote of no confidence resolution against Mayorkas in the Senate on Tuesday as the House ramps up its proceedings to impeach the criminal Homeland Security Secretary for violating his oath and fostering a historic border crisis.

Throughout the hearing, House Republicans and three State Attorneys General testifying as expert witnesses presented the damning consequences of Biden and Mayorkas’s invasion of our border, including fentanyl and human smuggling throughout the United States as 11 million illegals crossed our open border. Meanwhile, Democrats claimed there is no evidence, calling the impeachment proceedings a “sham” and a “political stunt,” while attempting to say Mayorkas is doing a great job!

More than 11 million illegals, who are mainly military-age males and include many known or suspected terrorists, have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s watch. More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border in December alone, according to Customs and Border Protection. And these are just the number they’re admitting to. It is likely FAR more.

Seventeen illegals who are on the FBI’s terror watchlist were encountered in November alone, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. How many more have slipped through the cracks with the other 11 million illegal aliens?

Mayorkas is doing a great job… at leaving our homeland vulnerable.

Democrat Ranking Member Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, while reading off a script provided to members of the media, claimed that there is “absolutely no basis” for Mayorkas’ impeachment. He continued, “The facts show Secretary Mayorkas is doing his job across all the department’s many critical homeland security missions, including border security and immigration enforcement.”

Democrat Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member @BennieGThompson hands out his script for today’s hearing. Republicans “think impeaching Mayorkas — even though there’s absolutely no basis for it— will help them keep control” I wonder if the dummy who wrote this knows that… pic.twitter.com/APZ9q8BxRS — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) January 10, 2024

The Committee on Homeland Security will hold another hearing next Thursday, titled “Voices for the Victims: The Heartbreaking Reality of the Mayorkas Border Crisis.”

After the nearly five-hour-long hearing, Bailey spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson to share more on the issues in his state and why he believes DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must be impeached.