Epstein List Delayed Until Jan. 22 as Court Grants “Doe 107” a 30-Day Extension to Submit Evidence Regarding Allegations of Physical Harm and Hate Mail

The release of the highly anticipated list of names associated with the late Jeffrey Epstein has been postponed to January 22 after an enigmatic figure, known only as “Doe 107,” was granted a 30-day extension by the court.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed this decision to release the list at least until January 22 to NewsNation.

In the ongoing legal battle of Giuffre v. Maxwell, the Court has granted an extension for the submission of supplemental materials in support of continued sealing. This decision comes after a letter from the law firm of Levitt & Kaizer, representing Doe 107 in the case, requested an extension of time due to not being on the ECF service list and not receiving the Court’s endorsement of October 27, 2023.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, 177 of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates are in for a New Year’s surprise as they will be named in court documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

The material is related to a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) in New York against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre released a statement on X taunting those about to be exposed on the “naughty list.”

“Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There’s going to be a lot of nervous [people] over Christmas and New Years [sic], 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This wouldn’t be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska,” said Giuffre.

Doe 107, who lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country, has previously stated living in fear of her name being released. The law firm of Levitt & Kaizer has been actively advocating for the maintenance of redactions to protect Doe 107’s name and personally identifying information, citing the risk of physical harm in her country of residence.

Doe 107’s identity is not included in the list set for imminent release. Her lawyer only sought clarification from the judge, aimed to understand if her exclusion from the list meant that the court had already resolved not to disclose her identity.

Doe 107 missed an earlier November 22 deadline to submit the affidavit detailing the alleged threats, reportedly due to a change in legal representation and a lack of awareness of the deadline by her new attorney.

The October 27 endorsement states, “Doe 107 shall, by November 22, 2023, submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and providing detail concerning the hate mail she received. Doe 107’s counsel may provide additional factual support for Doe 107’s contention that unsealing the relevant records would put her at risk of physical harm by November 22, 2023 as well.”

On December 20, her attorney, in a letter to Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska, wrote, “The accompanying 51-page Order (Doc. 1315) does not mention Doe 107 and therefore does not authorize unsealing as to Doe 107. It may be the Court had determined to not order unsealing as to Doe 107 but that is not clear, and as an officer of the court, I felt the need to acknowledge that I had not filed the supplemental materials addressed in the Court’s October 27 endorsement.”

The attorney added, “Unfortunately, neither the aforementioned endorsement of October 27, nor the Court’s Order of December 18 were sent to the undersigned because I had not been counsel of record in the district court, and therefore I was not on the list of ECF recipients. I just learned of the endorsement and Order today, having been sent a news article regarding the Court’s Order. As Doe 107 has previously stated, she lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released.”

On December 21, Judge Preska granted a 30-day extension for submitting the necessary documents.

“Doe 107’s request for a 30-day extension is approved. Doe 107 shall, by January 22, 2024, submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit (1) supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and (2) providing detail concerning the hate mail she has received. Doe 107’s counsel may also provide by this date any additional factual support for Doe 107’s contention that unsealing the relevant records would put her at risk of physical harm,” Judge Preska ordered.

According to NewsNation reporter Dray Clark, the list set to release will include a FORMER PRESIDENT and several other high-profile people.

Clark: “Many of those names that will come out are known and notable, including a former president.”

WATCH: