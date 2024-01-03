UPDATE: Judge Issues New Order Confirming Jeffrey Epstein List Expected to be Released Today

In a significant development in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein case, Judge Loretta A. Preska issued a new order today.

The order, referenced as document number 1319, was entered on January 3, 2024.

On December 18, Judge Preska ruled to disclose certain names associated with the Epstein case. She initially provided a 14-day period for any affected individuals to file appeals.

Two individuals, known in the court documents as Doe 107 and Doe 110, have since made appeals. Doe 107 has been granted an extension until January 22, 2024, to provide evidence supporting her claim that the unsealing of documents would pose a physical threat to her. This extension is documented in entry 1318 of the court records.

The inquiry from Doe 110 is currently under the court’s review.

Apart from the documents concerning Doe 107 and Doe 110, the order states that the other unsealed records, as outlined in the December 18 Order, will begin to be filed by the involved parties later today.

Document number 1319 states:

ORDER: On December 18, 2023, the Court entered an order (dkt. no. 1315) summarizing its findings following a particularized review of the documents noted therein and immediately staying its order for fourteen days to allow any impacted Doe an opportunity to appeal. The Court received inquiries from two Does seeking to remain under seal. The first of these two Does is Doe 107, whom the Court granted an extension of time until January 22, 2024, to submit support for her assertion that unsealing would cause her physical harm. (See dkt. no. 1318.) The second inquiry was submitted by Doe 110 and is currently under review by the Court. With the exception of the documents relating to these Does, the parties have informed the Court that they will begin filing the unsealed records outlined in this Court’s December 18 Order later today. The Court will render its determination on the documents relating to Does 107 and 110 in due course. SO ORDERED. (Signed by Judge Loretta A. Preska on 1/03/2024) (ama)

The first names from a list of over 150 individuals connected to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein case are set to be released today, according to The Messenger, citing Ed Friedland, who is the District Executive for the Southern District of New York.

The news outlet reported:

The first of 150-plus names connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case are expected be unsealed on Wednesday, a federal court official told The Messenger. “The unsealing is expected to begin today,” Ed Friedland, the District Executive for the Southern District of New York, said. The documents were ordered unsealed by Judge Loretta Preska in a civil case brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre. Names of Epstein and Maxwell’s victims, associates and alleged co-conspirators are expected to be made public as part of the document dump, according to Preska’s order. They could include a bevy of boldfaced names whose ties to Epstein have long been known, including politicians such as Bill Clinton and U.K. royal Prince Andrew.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the release has been rescheduled to January 22 due to a 30-day extension granted by the court to an enigmatic individual referred to as “Doe 107.”

TGP’s resident attorneys, John Burns and Ben Wetmore, indicated that the delay affects only the release of “Doe 107’s” name.

In the ongoing legal battle of Giuffre v. Maxwell, the Court has granted an extension for the submission of supplemental materials in support of continued sealing. This decision comes after a letter from the law firm of Levitt & Kaizer, representing Doe 107 in the case, requested an extension of time due to not being on the ECF service list and not receiving the Court’s endorsement of October 27, 2023.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, 177 of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates are in for a New Year’s surprise as they will be named in court documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

The material is related to a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) in New York against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Doe 107, who lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country, has previously stated living in fear of her name being released. The law firm of Levitt & Kaizer has been actively advocating for the maintenance of redactions to protect Doe 107’s name and personally identifying information, citing the risk of physical harm in her country of residence.

Doe 107’s identity is not included in the list set for imminent release. Her lawyer only sought clarification from the judge, aimed to understand if her exclusion from the list meant that the court had already resolved not to disclose her identity.

Doe 107 missed an earlier November 22 deadline to submit the affidavit detailing the alleged threats, reportedly due to a change in legal representation and a lack of awareness of the deadline by her new attorney.

The October 27 endorsement states, “Doe 107 shall, by November 22, 2023, submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and providing detail concerning the hate mail she received. Doe 107’s counsel may provide additional factual support for Doe 107’s contention that unsealing the relevant records would put her at risk of physical harm by November 22, 2023 as well.”

On December 20, her attorney, in a letter to Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska, wrote, “The accompanying 51-page Order (Doc. 1315) does not mention Doe 107 and therefore does not authorize unsealing as to Doe 107. It may be the Court had determined to not order unsealing as to Doe 107 but that is not clear, and as an officer of the court, I felt the need to acknowledge that I had not filed the supplemental materials addressed in the Court’s October 27 endorsement.”

The attorney added, “Unfortunately, neither the aforementioned endorsement of October 27, nor the Court’s Order of December 18 were sent to the undersigned because I had not been counsel of record in the district court, and therefore I was not on the list of ECF recipients. I just learned of the endorsement and Order today, having been sent a news article regarding the Court’s Order. As Doe 107 has previously stated, she lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released.”

On December 21, Judge Preska granted a 30-day extension for submitting the necessary documents.

“Doe 107’s request for a 30-day extension is approved. Doe 107 shall, by January 22, 2024, submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit (1) supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and (2) providing detail concerning the hate mail she has received. Doe 107’s counsel may also provide by this date any additional factual support for Doe 107’s contention that unsealing the relevant records would put her at risk of physical harm,” Judge Preska ordered.

Here is Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s victim:

Jeffery Epstein Victim: “I have spend the last 17 years in my own prison for what she, Jeffery & all the coconspirators did to me. I was raped repeatedly, I was raped 3x per day sometimes & I was not the only girl on that island. There was a constant stream of girls being raped… pic.twitter.com/aMsqoRl4q9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 7, 2023

This is a breaking story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.