Who Could it Be? “FORMER PRESIDENT” and Several Well-Known Individuals Will be Named in List of More than 170 Associates of Jeffrey Epstein Set to be Unsealed – Three Names Will Remain Sealed (VIDEO)

Jim Hoft earlier this week dropped a bombshell that 177 of Jeffrey Epstein’s high profile associates are in for a New Year’s surprise as they will be named in court documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

A few of the individuals were apparently identified by the Daily Mail, including housekeepers. The only high profile person identified was Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

The material is related to a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) in New York against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre released a statement yesterday on X taunting those about to be exposed on the “naughty list.”

Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This would t be possible without… https://t.co/xVfFfQ0UMH — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 20, 2023

Now, a NewsNation report suggests that a famous former friend of Epstein’s should be particularly nervous.

NewsNation reporter Dray Clark went on air last night and dropped this juicy news: Dray said that a FORMER PRESIDENT would be among the names released and several other high-profile people.

Clark: Many of those names that will come out are known and notable, including a former president.

WATCH:

NEW: News Nation reporter Dray Clark reports that a former “president” will be named in the list of 170 Epstein associates that is set to be released in the new year. “Many of those names that will come out are known & notable, including a former president.” Earlier this week,… pic.twitter.com/ZxdbkKJU4B — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 21, 2023

According to the Miami Herald, three of the names will remain sealed. Two were “outsiders peripheral to the events at issue,” and one was mistakenly identified.

NEW – Federal judge orders 150 Jeffrey Epstein names unsealed. The names of three people will remain sealed. – Miami Herald pic.twitter.com/Aj0ytErPlX — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) December 21, 2023

America should be suspicious if Slick Willie Clinton is not mentioned. The Gateway Pundit has indefatigably reported on the close ties between Epstein and Clinton for years.

Consider the following:

Epstein reportedly visited the Oval Office when Clinton was President at least 17 times.

Clinton flew on Epstein’s infamous Lolita Express multiple times.

A witness said Clinton not only spent time on Epstein’s pedophile island with Epstein and his procurer Ghislaine Maxwell but there were also two young girls present.

Clinton was photographed with his arm around one of Epstein’s sex slaves and getting a neck massage from another.

He even reportedly had an affair with Maxwell!

Slick Willie himself cryptically mentioned last year “the evidence is clear” regarding his association with the convicted pedophile.

As our readers may recall – In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

GP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

Now, it looks like answers and justice for Epstein’s victims are about to arrive.