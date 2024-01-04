Epstein Docs: Jeffrey Epstein Trafficked Women to at least one *Foreign President*

With the release of the unsealed Epstein documents from yesterday, quite a bit has been revealed already regarding many mainstream figures within the United States, including former President Bill Clinton, who, according to the deposition, Epstein said “likes them young, referring to girls”.

Prince Andrew, who settled a lawsuit in 2022 with Epstein-victim Virginia Giuffre, was also referred to in the depositions and alleged to have groped a 17-year old girl.

More and more is being discovered through crowd-sourced investigations into the trove of documents unsealed.

But perhaps even more shocking than the Bill Clinton revelations, which has been speculated by “conspiracy theorists” for years now, was a discovery in Document 38, published by Just The News and discovered by Badlands Media‘s Jon Herold:

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked at least one girl, Virginia Giuffre, to a foreign president.

The admission came during a May 3rd, 2016 deposition under oath. Giuffre was next asked, almost in reverse order, “have you met any foreign presidents” to which she responded “Yes.” When asked, “who are the foreign presidents that you have met?” Giuffre responded that she “honestly can’t remember his name at this time” and that she’s a “very visual person.”

She went on to describe him as Spanish, tall, dark hair and with “a foreign tongue, accent.” She said he was “in his 40s” and that she believed they met in New Mexico. Giuffre, 40, met Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 when she was 17. Giuffre says by 2003, Epstein had lost interest in her, according to the BBC. It is not clear if the man she was “lent out to” was a current foreign president or former.

When asked if that is the only foreign president she’s met, Giuffree responded:

“I’ve met a lot of very high, powerful people and I wasn’t just introduced to them as who they were. It’s only going back through photos in time to be able to realize who they are and what they are now. So it’s hard for me to distinguish who I’ve actually met and when and where I’ve met them.”

She then said she believes she’s only met one foreign president to her knowledge, at this time but that she could possibly identify others that she’s been lent out to so “who’s to say there’s not more.”

