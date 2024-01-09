EPSTEIN DOCS: Bill Clinton Visited Epstein’s Pedo Island: Victim Virginia Giuffre

Another tranche of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Ransome, and Virginia Giuffre’s depositions were unsealed and released.



Prince Andrew, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell

The Gateway Pundit obtained 7 new Epstein documents on Tuesday.

Read the new documents here:

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_0]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_1]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_2]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_3]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_4]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_5]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_6]

2024-01-09 Notice [dckt 1335_7]

According to the documents reviewed by this reporter, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said Trump never participated in any sexual abuse of minors. Giuffre also said she never personally saw Trump at Epstein’s New York mansion.

However, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre once again alleged former president Bill Clinton did indeed visit Epstein’s special island in the US Virgin Islands.

Bill Clinton was good friends with Epstein and traveled on his private jet dubbed ‘Lolita Express’ over two dozen times and according to pilot logs, underage teenagers were on the flights with Clinton.



Bill Clinton with Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell

It was previously reported that Virginia Giuffre claimed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

Portion of the interview with Virginia Giuffre released in 2020:

“When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here?” Virginia Giuffre: On the island JS: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there?” Virginia Giuffre: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there were 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York.” JS: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton?” Virginia Giuffre: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas.” JS: “Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house?” Trending: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Slave Turned Accomplice ‘Missing’ Following Release of Documents

A Clinton spokeswoman denied Giuffre’s claims and said the former president has “never been to Little St. James Island.”

According to the deposition released Tuesday and reviewed by this reporter, Virginia Giuffre again said former president Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s property on Little Saint James, US Virgin Islands dubbed “pedo island”:

Q. Is Bill Clinton a witness to the sexual abuse of minors?

MS. MCCAWLEY: Objection. You can answer.

SPECIAL MASTER: You can answer.

MS. MCCAWLEY: Just what you know.

A. Yes, he would be a witness because he knew what my purpose there was for Jeffrey and he visited Jeffrey’s island.

MS. MCCAWLEY: Shhh please. Let her finish her answer.

A. There’s pictures of nude girls all around the house at all of his houses and it’s something that Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t shy about admitting to people.

Virginia Giuffre also claimed in her deposition that she met former Vice President Al Gore and his wife Tipper Gore at one of Epstein’s properties.

Giuffre said she wasn’t sure if she met the Gores at Epstein’s New York mansion or on the financier’s pedo island:

Q. Right above the photograph there it says, Virginia disclosed that Mr. Clinton’s Vice-President, Al Gore and his wife Tipper were also guests of Epstein on the island. Do you see that?

A. Yes, I do.

Q. Is that true statement in the article?

A. It is a true statement that I did meet Al Gore and his wife, but I cannot 100 percent lock down that it was at the island, it could have been New York.

Q. Did you tell Ms. Churcher that it was on the island?

A. I did tell Ms. Churcher that I thought it was on the island and this is how it was printed out.

On Monday the Epstein documents, which were reviewed by this reporter, revealed there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery,” said the witness, Sarah Ransome.

BILL CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND RICHARD BRANSON’S FACES ARE ALL CLEARLY IDENTIFIABLE IN THE ALLEGED SEX TAPES.

“THANK GOD SHE MANAGED TO GET A HOLD OF SOME FOOTAGE OF THE FILMED SEX TAPES, WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY THE FACES OF CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND BRANSON HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER.”

According to the witness, Sarah Ransome, Hillary Clinton sent her henchmen to intimidate her friend after she went to the police in 2008 to report she was forced to have sex with Bill Clinton, Richard Branson and Prince Andrew on video.

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

** See HERE for GP’s Opening Appellate Brief.