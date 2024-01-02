Donald Trump Details Ambitious Plan to Contest Democratic Strongholds in 2024 Presidential Election: Vows ‘Heavy Play’ for New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, and Long-Time Democratic State Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Breitbart News, detailed an ambitious plan to contest traditionally Democratic strongholds in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Firmly eyeing a return to the White House and confident of securing the GOP nomination, Trump intends to “make a heavy play” for states like New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, and Minnesota, a move that could potentially redraw the electoral battleground map.

Trump’s strategy emerges as part of an aggressive campaign to rally states that have not swung Republican in presidential elections for years. His audacious plan includes holding major rallies, with ideas such as renting out the iconic Madison Square Garden in Manhattan to galvanize support right in the heart of the city.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said.

“I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them… That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well,” he added.

Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take their temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara, who also contributes to The Gateway Pundit, was shocked by what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx.

Cara went back to the Bronx to ask residents if they would like Trump to hold a rally there and if they would attend. Once again, the response was overwhelming – the Bronx voters want Trump!

NEWSMAX correspondent Cara Castronuova takes to the streets of The Bronx to ask residents if they would attend a Donald Trump rally in the South Bronx.@CaraCastronuova pic.twitter.com/i3AAsZ0LQS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 21, 2023

Despite acknowledging the difficulties of such an enterprise, the former president appeared confident, leaning on recent tighter-than-expected races and local political shifts as cause for optimism. Trump pointed to New York’s 2022 gubernatorial race and New Jersey’s close 2021 gubernatorial election as evidence that a Republican win is not impossible in these states.

“We have some very good people there,” Trump said.

“So, I believe we have a chance to win New York. I believe we have a chance to win New Jersey. If you look at Lee, he lost by a pretty close race. But it’s 100 times worse now than it was two years ago. Now, you have people—you have migrants living on Madison Avenue. You can’t get into a hospital. You can’t get into a school. You go to a public school and half the kids are sitting there and have no idea what the teacher is saying. You can’t get into these schools. I think it’s really bad and I think the people in New York and New Jersey and a lot of these states are—it would have been semi-unthinkable but I think these are states that can be won.”

Breitbart reported:

Trump publicly committing to devoting resources and energy to winning states like New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, Virginia, and New Mexico in a general election is a big commitment for a GOP presidential contender on the cusp of winning his party’s nomination for a third straight election. Even Trump seems to recognize how long the odds are in each, as he said it might be “foolish” to do so—but it was not that long ago that Trump saw something many other Republicans did not in the Rust Belt states in the American Midwest in the lead-up to the 2016 election. In fact, further out from that election than this interview is from the November 2024 election—way back in August 2015—Trump told Breitbart News he expected to win states like Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania in the 2016 general election. “Those are my states,” Trump said then. Republicans had not won Ohio since 2004 until Trump turned it bright red in 2016 and again in 2020. The GOP had not won Michigan or Pennsylvania since 1988—and had not won Wisconsin since 1984—until Trump won them in 2016 before losing them in 2020. But Trump was right; he ended winning the whole Rust Belt and breaking down the blue wall in 2016. New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, Virginia, and New Mexico have not gone for the GOP nominee for president in a general election in decades. The last time a Republican won any of those five states was in 2004 when incumbent GOP president George W. Bush won New Mexico in his reelection bid after having lost New Mexico back in 2000. Bush also won Virginia in both 2000 and 2004. With the exception of Democrat Lyndon Johnson’s blowout 1964 win, Republicans had actually won Virginia in every single election from 1952 all the way through 2004 until Democrat Barack Obama finally took it back for the Democrats in 2008—and Democrats have not lost the Old Dominion in a presidential race since then. The last time Republicans won New Jersey in a presidential race was in 1988 when George H.W. Bush crushed Democrat Michael Dukakis with a 426 electoral vote romp. Republican Ronald Reagan’s landslide 1984 reelection victory was the last time the GOP took New York State, when Reagan won 525 electoral votes across 49 states against Democrat Walter Mondale. The only state Reagan lost to Mondale was Mondale’s home state of Minnesota, along with Washington, DC. The last time the GOP won Minnesota in a presidential race was all the way back in 1972 when Republican Richard Nixon absolutely devastated Democrat George McGovern with a 520 electoral vote landslide win. Nixon won 49 states that year, and McGovern only held the liberal bastion of Massachusetts and the District of Columbia, which awards three electoral votes to its winner, for a total of just 17 electoral votes. Nixon, of course, would just two years later due to the Watergate scandal resign the presidency, but his 1972 victory was at the time the biggest electoral college victory for a president of either party since before World War II when Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt won a second term in 1936 with 523 electoral votes. Only Reagan’s 1984 reelection surpassed it later—and Reagan’s victory that year remains the greatest total of electoral votes any president from any party has ever gotten in a single election in American history.

In the first poll of 2024, President Trump leads Joe Biden among Hispanics and young voters.

First Poll of 2024 shows Trump winning the Hispanic and Youth vote. In the new USA Today/Suffolk poll: Trump leads among Hispanics by five points, 39%-34% Trump is up among younger voters 37%-34% 17% support an unnamed third-party candidate Overall, Trump leads Biden 39%… pic.twitter.com/y6RtdQpHmx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 1, 2024

Trump also leads Joe Biden among Independent voters and is gaining support among black voters coming into the new year, spelling doom for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

A poll released Friday by Morning Consult shows Joe Biden losing support among Black voters while President Trump is gaining support. Over the past year Biden is down nine points, from 70 to 61 percent while Trump is up seven points, 15 to 22 percent:

“Trump now leads Biden, fueled by gains among key voter segments including Black, Hispanic and young Americans: The former president took his first monthly lead of the 2024 election cycle over President Joe Biden in November. He now leads Biden among 18- to 34-year-olds, and Biden continues to lose support among Black and Hispanic voters. Trump also maintains a narrow edge among independents.”

President Biden’s support among Black voters is at a tracking low, according to our latest data. View the full report: https://t.co/dKMYxZqxaf pic.twitter.com/MzjSha4Yju — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 30, 2023

There is no doubt that Trump will win the 2024 presidential election. The only way for the Democrats to defeat him is if they cheat again during the election.

More than half of American voters expect the highly consequential 2024 presidential election to be marred with cheating and fraud and believe mail-in voting impedes election integrity, according to a recently conducted survey.

“How likely is it that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will be affected by cheating?” Rasmussen Reports asked 1,029 voters on Nov. 13 to Nov. 15.

Fifty-six percent of respondents believe cheating is likely to affect the election results, while 31 percent anticipate election fraud is “very likely” to skew the outcome.

Additionally, the survey found a majority of voters believe mail-in ballots facilitate voter fraud.

Fifty-one percent believe efforts by Biden and congressional Democrats to expand COVID-era voting will “lead to more cheating elections.”