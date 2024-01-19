DOJ Seeks Prison Term for Trump Aide Peter Navarro for Refusing Congressional Hearing with Liz Cheney’s Sham J6 Committee – As Hunter Biden Walks Free for Same Crime

Former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress in September for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify before Liz Cheney’s sham January 6 committee.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The far-left DC jury convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

NBC reported, “The two counts each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison, in addition to a maximum fine of $100,000.”

A federal grand jury in June 2022 indicted Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with Liz Cheney’s unconstitutional January 6 Committee.

Navarro faced two contempt counts: one for his failure to produce documents demanded by the committee and the other for failing to show up for subpoenaed testimony before House investigators.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year to make a statement.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.

WATCH:



Earlier this month Hunter Biden defied Congress and refused to sit for a deposition.

Hunter then openly mocked Republican lawmakers and later walked into a committee hearing and sat down in the front row to assert his power over the weak Republican lawmakers.

Hunter is a free man today. His attorneys now say he will testify in the coming weeks.

The Merrick Garland Department of Justice is pushing for Peter Navarro to go to prison for his “crime.”

This is how regime’s assert their power over their detractors.

Axios reported: