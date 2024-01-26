Department of Defense Inks $235.8 Million Contract for Anthrax Vaccines

Biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) signed a massive $235.8 million contract with the Department of Defense to supply the U.S. military with its BioThrax anthrax vaccine.

Yahoo Finance reported the Biothrax anthrax vaccine is expected to be used by all branches of the U.S. military.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FDA approved Emergent BioSolution’s Cyfendus anthrax vaccine for adults 18-65 in July of last year.

Just months later after its approval, Emergent BioSolutions announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) “exercised an option valued on an existing deal to procure additional doses of its recently approved anthrax vaccine Cyfendus (AV7909).”

Per Yahoo Finance:

Emergent BioSolutions EBS signed an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) procurement contract for a maximum value of up to $235.8 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to supply its anthrax vaccine BioThrax. The vaccine is intended for use by all branches of the United States military as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for anthrax disease. The procurement contract consists of a five-year base agreement ending on Sep 30, 2028, with an option to extend the contract for an additional five years to Sep 30, 2033. Before the end of the initial five-year base period, the DoD should place a minimum guaranteed purchase order for $20.1 million worth of the vaccine product. For the following years, the annual order size should be at least $20 million for a total value of up to $235.8 million.

In recent months, the Federal governmet and state officials have been preparing for a possible anthrax outbreak.

Previously, The Gateway Pundit reported public safety, health, and emergency management agencies across Ohio came together recently to conduct a three-day anthrax attack simulation.

