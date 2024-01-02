CORRUPTION: Bill Clinton to be Named as “Doe 36” in New Epstein Files | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: BREAKING: Bill Clinton to be Named as “Doe 36” in Epstein Court Documents

STORY 2: Tawdry Jill Biden Decided to Wear a Bejeweled Flower Garden for New Year’s Eve – As Joe Biden Looks Lost and Talks Nonsense (VIDEO)

STORY 3: VIDEO SURFACES – Hidden from Public: Q Shaman Stands Outside Doors of US Capitol and Tells Everyone to Go Home – Reads Trump Tweet to Stay Peaceful and Go Home #Insurrection

STORY 4: Tucker Carlson Unleashes on Ben Shapiro, Says He ‘Doesn’t Care’ About America (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Germany Is Falling: Mobs of Military-Age Muslim Migrants Riot and Attack Police; “They Shot at Anything That Moves”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.