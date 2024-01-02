CORRUPTION: Bill Clinton to be Named as “Doe 36” in New Epstein Files | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: BREAKING: Bill Clinton to be Named as “Doe 36” in Epstein Court Documents

STORY 2: Tawdry Jill Biden Decided to Wear a Bejeweled Flower Garden for New Year’s Eve – As Joe Biden Looks Lost and Talks Nonsense (VIDEO)

STORY 3: VIDEO SURFACES – Hidden from Public: Q Shaman Stands Outside Doors of US Capitol and Tells Everyone to Go Home – Reads Trump Tweet to Stay Peaceful and Go Home #Insurrection

STORY 4: Tucker Carlson Unleashes on Ben Shapiro, Says He ‘Doesn’t Care’ About America (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Germany Is Falling: Mobs of Military-Age Muslim Migrants Riot and Attack Police; “They Shot at Anything That Moves”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.