Tawdry Jill Biden Decided to Wear a Bejeweled Flower Garden for New Year’s Eve – As Joe Biden Looks Lost and Talks Nonsense (VIDEO)

Joe Biden was up past his bedtime and Jill Biden looked like a tawdry lounge singer during their uninspiring New Years Eve message.

Joe Biden was slurring his words, lying about the economy, pushing Bidenomics, and sounding senile.

Joe Biden: I’ve been eating everything that’s put in front of me. I’ve eaten pasta, which I love, eating a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan. I’ve been eating all italian foods, basically ice cream and ice cream, chocolate chip ice cream… …one of the big highlights stands out for me is my dad used to have an expression. He’d say, joey, a job’s about a lot more than the paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect. So many people through the midwest and the center of the country, their factories are shipped overseas the last couple times out, and they were losing hope and faith. So we brought a lot of jobs back to the United States. People are in position to be able to make a living now, and they’ve created a lot of jobs, over 14 million. And I just feel good that the american people got up. They’ve been through a rough time with pandemic, but now we’re coming back. They’re back… …My hope is that everybody has a healthy, happy and safe new year. But beyond that, I hope that they understand that we’re in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world. We’re coming back and it’s about time. Jill Biden added her two cents. Jill Biden: I think it’s what I would always tell my students, be positive, be optimistic, and be kind to one another. Happy New Year.

76% of Americans view the economy as poor under Joe Biden.

Gas prices under Joe Biden are purposely higher today and inflation has robbed Americans of their hard earned dollars under Bidenomics.

There is no way a major political party would run someone as lost and unappealing as Joe Biden without have great assurances that they can fix the election in their favor.

There is no way this guy could win a fair election even with the media lying for him on a daily basis. It’s just not possible.

Via Midnight Rider.

