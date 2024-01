Germany Is Falling: Mobs of Military-Age Muslim Migrants Riot and Attack Police; “They Shot at Anything That Moves”

Riots and anarchy spread across Germany again on New Year’s Eve, making the major cities no-go areas for women, Jews, and gays. Indigenous Germans largely avoid downtown areas on New Year’s Eve now. 54 police officers were injured, and 390 people, mainly military-age migrants, were arrested in Berlin alone.

In several German cities, water cannons had to be deployed.

The Berlin police are preparing for New Year's Eve which, due to usual suspects, will turn into a war.

Albanians filmed a young child with a ski mask firing a pistol in the air.

Ever since approximately 2000 Muslim men attacked and raped 1200 women on New Year’s Eve in Cologne 2016, New Year’s Eve has gone from being a fun, happy, romantic, and slightly tipsy night out in German cities to a full-on civil war between migrant mobs with testosterone overflow and hapless, outnumbered and often outgunned German police, firefighters and first responders.

Several suspects were arrested for making Molotov cocktails to use against the police.

The central Alexanderplatz in Berlin was virtually entirely occupied by young migrant men. No German women in sight.

Police were attacked with explosives at the High-Deck housing project in migrant ghetto Neukölln. At least one officer was injured.

Fireworks were shot at a city bus, shattering windows.

Pure Aggression entlädt hier eine Gruppe auf einen Linienbus der BVG. Es fallen Schüsse. Scheiben zerbersten. #b3112 #berlin #silvester pic.twitter.com/uCw38xQAG9 — NIUS (@niusde_) January 1, 2024

Burning barricades were erected to prevent police from getting through.

Cars and dumpsters were set alight.

A planned “Pro-Palestine” protest was banned due to potential violence.

However, that didn’t stop terror-supporting Muslim invaders from staging spontaneous pro-Hamas rallies.

One elderly gentleman had the courage to tell the terror supporters what he thought of them :