Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence on Epstein Associate List Release, Blames Gender Inequality: ‘It’s About Men Abusing Women for Years, Yet Only a Woman is Jailed’ (VIDEO)

During a recent interview by her attorney, Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes breaks her silence.

Her remarks come ahead of a significant court document release expected to name over a hundred individuals connected to Epstein.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Loretta A. Preska issued a new order today. The order, referenced as document number 1319, was entered on January 3, 2024.

On December 18, Judge Preska ruled to disclose certain names associated with the Epstein case. She initially provided a 14-day period for any affected individuals to file appeals.

Two individuals, known in the court documents as Doe 107 and Doe 110, have since made appeals. Doe 107 has been granted an extension until January 22, 2024, to provide evidence supporting her claim that the unsealing of documents would pose a physical threat to her. This extension is documented in entry 1318 of the court records. The inquiry from Doe 110 is currently under the court’s review.

Apart from the documents concerning Doe 107 and Doe 110, the order states that the other unsealed records, as outlined in the December 18 Order, will begin to be filed by the involved parties later today.

Arthur Aidala, Maxwell’s legal representative, conveyed her sentiments on NewsNation’s Cuomo, crying about the gender dynamics involved in the scandal. Maxwell herself refrained from commenting directly on the impending unmasking of associates but instead chose to blame what she perceives as a gender-based disparity in accountability.

Arthur Aidala: “She’s got, I don’t think she has anything to talk about, except maybe that if you look at this crime, this overall crime, it’s all about men abusing women for a long period of time. A lot of men. That’s what we’re waiting for, this list. And there’s only one person in jail, a woman. It’s not one guy behind bars for all of these crimes.”

NewsNation Correspondent Brian Entin refuted Aidala, saying Maxwell brought the young girls to Epstein.

Aidala responded, “First of all, she is absolutely and unequivocally denying all of that. She always has. What’s interesting is that the woman involved in this lawsuit, who was just mentioned by Professor Dershowitz in reference to Virginia Giuffre, didn’t testify at the trial. She didn’t testify in the criminal trial against Ghislaine Maxwell. So, no, Ms. Maxwell has nothing to say to anyone. She’s had ample opportunity; she’s been in prison for quite some time now. It’s not a pleasant place to be. She’s had plenty of time to come out and speak, but she has nothing to say.”

Facing 20 years in prison, Maxwell’s consistent denial of allegations paints her as a figure of misplaced loyalty. Aidala refutes the latter, suggesting faithfulness not to Epstein, but to herself and the truth.

WATCH:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told me she has “nothing to say” about Jeffrey Epstein or the list of associates we are waiting to see.

Full interview: pic.twitter.com/fhjaFrff9Y — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 3, 2024

It can be recalled that convicted sex trafficker Maxwell believed Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison.

Maxwell told Britain’s TalkTV that she was “shocked” after she heard of his death.

“I believe he was murdered. I am shocked,” Maxwell said.

WATCH: