Vivek’s Controversial Pitch to Trump Voter Surfaces, Sparking Trump’s Anger — ‘Vote for Me to Save Trump, Voting for Him Leads to His Demise’ (VIDEO)

A video has surfaced showing Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in a controversial exchange with a Trump supporter.

This footage, rapidly gaining traction on social media, seems to be the reason for President Trump’s recent scathing critique of Ramaswamy on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump expressed dismay at Ramaswamy’s tactics, suggesting a shift in the latter’s stance from supporter to a political adversary employing “deceitful campaign tricks.”

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!”

The controversy appears to stem from the viral clip wherein Ramaswamy is seen speaking to a voter who expresses fear over the future of Trump and the United States.

Ramaswamy appears to leverage these concerns, positioning himself as the solution, claiming that a vote for him is, in reality, a vote to save former President Donald Trump.

Voter: “They are scared of you, just they are just scared of Trump.” Ramaswamy: “They are. They will stop at nothing. But we’re not going to let them get away with it. I’ve got fresh legs. I’m not wounded. They’re not going to let this man do it.” As the conversation continues, Ramaswamy and the voter discuss the deep-seated fears for America’s future, with Ramaswamy positioning himself as the youthful, vibrant alternative reminiscent of the country’s founding fathers. Voter: “We’re losing it. We’re losing it.” Ramaswamy: “It pains me to hear that. … It’s 1776 moments. I want your support at that Iowa caucus. I’m emotional about this country. I need your support on Monday night. You do this. I’m going to do my part. Voter: Okay. You’re picking at my shell. You are. But… Vivek Ramaswamy: It’s about this country. It’s about this country. You want to save Trump; you vote for me. I’m telling you that. You vote for Trump; you’re sending him to his own demise… You’re falling into the trap that not only a country’s falling in, but he’s falling. You want to save Trump; you vote for me. I need your support for the Iowa caucus.

The voter, visibly moved by Ramaswamy’s impassioned plea, admits to considering the argument.

In response to President Trump’s pointed criticism on Truth Social, Vivek Ramaswamy wrote on X:

Yes, I saw President Trump's Truth Social post. It's an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don't think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I'm not going to criticize him in response to this late attack. I've met tens of thousands of Iowans across 390+ events here, and they are deeply worried – and so am I – that this "system" won't allow Donald J. Trump anywhere near the White House again. It seems they will stop at *nothing* to keep him away from power. I'm worried for Trump. I'm worried for our country. I've stood up against the persecutions against Trump, and I've defended him at every step. I showed up at the Miami courthouse in solidarity following his first federal indictment. I filed a FOIA demand to the Biden DOJ. I submitted an amicus brief this week with the U.S. Supreme Court calling on them to overturn Colorado's ruling. I pledged to remove myself from Maine's & Colorado's primary ballots if they remove Trump, calling on DeSantis and Haley to do the same. But we have to open our eyes. Last time it was a man-made pandemic & Big Tech election interference. Now, the same billionaires funding the lawsuits against Trump are the ones trying to prop up Nikki Haley. The same MSM blasting Trump is lavishing praise on Nikki. They want to narrow this to a two-horse race between Trump & Haley, eliminate Trump (one way or other), & trot their puppet into the White House. We can't fall for that trap. 1 year from now, we won't look back and say we were shocked that it happened. We'll kick ourselves for not stopping it. Our movement must live on. America-First didn't start in 2016. It started in 1776. We owe it to our Founding Fathers to do the right thing for our country. I want to save Trump & to save this country. Let's do it together. You won't hear any friendly fire from me.

On Saturday, Dr. Ben Carson warned supporters of former President Donald Trump in Iowa to “look out for dirty tricks” during the caucuses.

Carson was the victim of a “dirty trick” when he ran for president eight years ago.

Another campaign had lied and told voters that he had dropped out of the race ahead of Iowa’s caucuses.

Carson reminded voters of the incident in a video warning posted to Rumble on Friday.

“In 2016, when I ran for president and spent many days in Iowa, some folks played dirty tricks. You might remember a false message spread on Caucus day that I was dropping out of the presidential race — even though I wasn’t,” Carson explained.

Carson told Trump supporters to “stay vigilant and focused.”

“Be on the lookout for dirty tricks and be smarter than they are,” Carson urged Iowans.