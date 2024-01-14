Trump Calls Out Vivek Ramaswamy, Says “Vivek is Not MAGA”

In his latest Truth Social post, President Trump called out Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump wrote, “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.”

Trump continued to write Vivek is “very sly” and warned voters, “A vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote!”

The 45th president concluded his post by adding, “Vivek is not MAGA.”

Trump’s message comes just two days before the Iowa Caucus begins.

Trump’s comments are his first remarks against Vivek.

