Trump Calls Out Vivek Ramaswamy, Says “Vivek is Not MAGA”

In his latest Truth Social post, President Trump called out Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump wrote, “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.”

Trump continued to write Vivek is “very sly” and warned voters, “A vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote!”

The 45th president concluded his post by adding, “Vivek is not MAGA.”

Trump’s message comes just two days before the Iowa Caucus begins.

Trump’s comments are his first remarks against Vivek.

Per Newsmax:

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has mostly been spared ire from former President Donald Trump, but that 2024 GOP primary kindness went by the wayside Saturday night.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc.; unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social as the Iowa caucus moved to less than days away to mere hours.

“Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this.”

Before Trump made his comment, Vivek retweeted the following photo:

