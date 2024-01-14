Ben Carson Warns Trump Supporters in Iowa to ‘Look Out for Dirty Tricks’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Ben Carson is warning supporters of former President Donald Trump in Iowa to “look out for dirty tricks” during the caucuses.

Carson was the victim of a “dirty trick” when he ran for president eight years ago.

Another campaign had lied and told voters that he had dropped out of the race ahead of Iowa’s caucuses.

Carson reminded voters of the incident in a video warning posted to Rumble on Friday.

“In 2016, when I ran for president and spent many days in Iowa, some folks played dirty tricks. You might remember a false message spread on Caucus day that I was dropping out of the presidential race — even though I wasn’t,” Carson explained.

Carson told Trump supporters to “stay vigilant and focused.”

“Be on the lookout for dirty tricks and be smarter than they are,” Carson urged Iowans.

Carson explained that voters should only trust information coming directly from President Trump and his campaign, as rumors and disinformation may surface.

“Our movement is strong and we know that dishonest individuals try to create confusion,” he said. “Remember, our strength lies in unity and trust.”

Carson suggested that people should verify any information that seems “off” with Trump’s campaign.

The Iowa caucuses are set to take place on Monday.

Carson, the former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, endorsed Trump at a rally in Iowa last year.

“As I stand here today, I want to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump,” Carson said.

“Donald Trump believes in our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms,” Carson added. “So we can fix our country, and we can make America great again. And President Donald J. Trump is the person to do that.”

Carson went on to quote Benjamin Franklin, saying America is a republic if you can keep it, and adding, “The way we can keep it is we can put Donald J. Trump back in office.”

“Donald Trump lost millions, if not billions of dollars. And he’s been attacked constantly and demonized, and yet, he’s still there. They haven’t gotten rid of him. They’re trying to do everything in their power to get rid of [him]. Because he’s the biggest threat to the administrative state and to the swamp,” Carson asserted.