BREAKING: PROOF Election Voting Machines Can Be HACKED | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: BREAKING: Professor and Election Expert J. Halderman Hacks into Dominion Voting Machine in Court on Friday in Georgia in front of Judge Totenberg USING ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTAL

STORY 2: Illegal Alien Threatens Independent Journalist After He Was Asked Where He Was From: “You Find Out Who I Am Very Soon”

STORY 3: BREAKING: Supreme Court Sides with Biden Regime, Allows Border Patrol Agents to Remove Razor Wire at Border – Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett Vote with Liberal Justices

STORY 4: Journalist Who Tried to Cancel Novak Djokovic for Being Unvaccinated Collapses and Dies Suddenly at Australia Open

STORY 5: Massive Lost City Found Covered in Vegetation, Site Is ‘Older Than Any Other’ and Could Rewrite American History

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.