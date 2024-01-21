Illegal Alien Threatens Independent Journalist After He Was Asked Where He Was From: “You Find Out Who I Am Very Soon”

An independent journalist, known as 1st Responders Media on social media, experienced a chilling interaction while conducting interviews with a group of illegal immigrants who had recently crossed into the country.

The journalist, who has been covering border issues, reported a particularly ominous exchange that raises concerns about the safety of Americans during this invasion at the border.

According to the journalist’s account, the situation escalated when he asked one of the individuals about their origin. The response was unexpectedly aggressive.

“By the way… If you are smart enough, you will know who I am. But you are really not smart enough to know who I am. But soon you’re going to know who I am,” the illegal immigrant warned.

The identity of this individual remains unknown, and the implications of his statement is unclear but unsettling.

The encounter was documented in a post shared with the journalist’s followers, highlighting the danger and aggressive behavior of the illegal alien.

The post read, “A migrant who illegally crossed into the United States threatened me, saying ‘You find out who I am very soon,’ simply because I asked him where he was from.”

The journalist tagged several high-ranking officials in the post, including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, President of the United States, the Department of Homeland Security, and Customs and Border Protection, critiquing the regime’s handling of border security and immigration policy.

In October, during an address to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, FBI Director Chris Wray issued a dire warning about the rise of violent extremism, both domestic and international.

Wray indicated that there has been a significant uptick in reported threats following the attacks in Israel, cautioning the public to remain vigilant for “lone actors.”

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own.”

“So I encourage you to stay vigilant, because as the first line of defense in protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. And I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have. And on our end, we’re committed to doing the same, so that together, we can safeguard our communities,” he added.

According to an internal memo dated Oct. 20, which was obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, the CBP San Diego field office sent out a memo to its officers warning of Jihadists trying to get into the U.S. through the southern border. The terrorist attacks against Israel have potentially inspired Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Jihadists to make their way into our nation.

“San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border,” the memo reads.

“Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico,” the memo adds.

Last week, U.S. intelligence officials warned of an increasing threat posed by the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group, suggesting that it might strike American interests in the Middle East or even within the United States.

One of the officials, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, expressed concern about Hezbollah’s ability to execute an attack in the U.S., stating, ‘Hezbollah could utilize their capabilities to position individuals for a potential attack. It is a matter of concern.’

Terrorists are entering the country illegally due to Biden’s open border.

These terrorists are getting more and more brazen because they see the Biden regime is doing absolutely nothing to stop them, and our RINO Republicans, who control the House, are not taking effective measures to address the situation.