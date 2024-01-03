BREAKING: Court Rules Trump is Innocent in Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death… After His Death by Stroke on Jan. 7, 2021

A federal judge has dismissed the wrongful death claim against former President Donald Trump relating to the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who tragically passed away after the January 6th Capitol event.

For months, the mainstream media, with The New York Times leading the charge, lied about Officer Brian Sicknick’s death and falsely claimed he died from injuries suffered after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riot on January 6.

The Gateway Pundit was the first news outlet to report that Sicknick may have died from a stroke.

Reporter Cassandra Fairbanks of The Gateway Pundit reported on the incident on Jan. 7, 2021:

A source has told TGP that the officer had a “medical emergency” (possibly a stroke) while on duty during the protest It is not clear if it was connected or related to the unrest. The media reported that the officer died from injuries suffered after being hit with a fire extinguisher during the protest on January 6. They lied. The officer is currently hospitalized in critical condition from a “medical emergency.” It is not confirmed that he was struck with a fire extinguisher or if the medical emergency was even related to the protest.

In April 2021, the District Chief Medical Examiner ruled Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes.

The autopsy found no evidence of external or internal injuries, and Sicknick did not have an allergic reaction to any chemical irritants.

The Washington Post reported (emphasis ours):

Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection, the District’s chief medical examiner has ruled. The ruling, released Monday, likely will make it difficult for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges in the officer’s death. Two men are accused of assaulting Sicknick by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him during the siege. In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries. The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said ‘all that transpired played a role in his condition.’

Here’s video footage of Officer Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after he was claimed to have been killed.

Two men were arrested in March 2021 for the alleged “assault.”

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, were accused of assault.

Here is the FBI affidavit on Khater and Tanios, who were sprayed by officers before returning bear spray in their direction.

Khater and Tanios were identified after authorities received information from tipsters responding to wanted images taken from surveillance video and body-cam footage released by the FBI.

George Tanios is a Jan 6 defendant who’s life was upended by two misdemeanors and a vicious defamation campaign led by the FBI and the mockingbird media surrounding the untimely death of Officer Brian Sicknick.

He is facing a $30 million wrongful death suit, along with Khater and Trump, brought by Officer Sicknick’s ex-girlfriend, Sandra Garza.

Garza, who self-reported that the couple had been broken up for six months when Sicknick died, posthumously repositioned herself as his “partner” —and occasionally, quite dishonestly, as his “fiancé”— when the opportunity for attention and money arose.

Garza, who claims to want privacy but seems to constantly seek national media attention, also acknowledged they did not share a home. On January 6th Sicknick asked if she would stop by his place to check on the dogs they once shared because he was expecting it to be a long night. They had joint custody of two dachshunds, but had no children or property together.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta issued a split ruling, dismissing the wrongful death and negligence civil counts brought by Sandra Garza. However, the judge has allowed the lawsuit to move forward under D.C.’s Survival Act on other counts.

“[Garza’s] contention that a ‘domestic partnership’ was established simply by Officer Sicknick having identified Garza as his ‘domestic partner’ in his will finds no basis in the plain text of the statute,” Mehta wrote per NBC. “Garza therefore cannot recover the damages she personally seeks under the Act.”

In a statement, Mark Zaid, representing Garza, expressed satisfaction that part of the lawsuit will proceed, indicating potential plans to depose the former president. “We are now considering our next step options, which include deposing former President Trump,” Zaid said.